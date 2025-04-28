Cornish Metals Corporate Update – Senior Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the strengthening of the project and operations teams at South Crofty as the project transitions to construction and development.

Following the successful closing of the recently announced fundraise, the executive search for key leadership roles at South Crofty has advanced with appointments made for a new General Manager and Project Director. Searches for other roles to further bolster the team at South Crofty are also underway. The General Manager and Project Director will report to the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”).

General Manager

Mr. David Howe has been appointed to the role of General Manager, South Crofty, where he will lead the operational activities of the South Crofty mine. Mr. Howe has 35 years of open pit and hard rock underground mining (including narrow vein) operational and exploration experience, of which 24 years were in executive and senior management roles, including General Manager, Country Manager, Exploration Manager and Vice President Operations. He has a strong track record of safety performance, change management, technical improvement and mine optimisation. Mr. Howe has experience in rehabilitation of old previously operating wet mines, including drilling, dewatering and developing them back into successful operations and has operated different narrow vein mines whilst working as VP Operations with Hecla in Venezuela (Minera Hecla Venezolana), Endeavour Silver Corp in Mexico and his previous position as Vice President Operations for Canada, Mexico and Chile at Pan American Silver Corporation. He holds a Master’s degree in Mining Geology from the Camborne School of Mines and a Bachelor’s degree in Geology from Oxford Brooks University. Mr. Howe will join the Company on May 1st, 2025.

Project Director

Mr. Guillermo Alcazar has been appointed to the role of Project Director, South Crofty, leading all project construction and development activities. Mr. Alcazar is a project executive with over two decades of global experience leading and overseeing a multimillion-dollar complex portfolio of mining, heavy industrial, and infrastructure projects across diverse development stages. Strategic capital project leadership and proficiency in translating vision into execution, implementing effective risk mitigation strategies, and optimising project performance. Mr. Alcazar’s experience includes project leadership roles for Eldorado Gold in Greece and First Majestic Silver’s capital project initiatives, where he served as Director, Infrastructure Projects. Most recently, Mr. Alcazar was Group Manager Western Canada for Technical Management Group Ltd. (“TMG”). He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana. Subject to the approval of a UK work visa which is anticipated to be processed in May 2025, Mr. Alcazar will re-locate from Canada to Cornwall.

Don Turvey, CEO of Cornish Metals, commented: “We welcome Dave and Guillermo to the Cornish Metals team at an important point as the project transitions into the construction and development stage. Their wealth of project development and operating experience will be key to leading the project through successful construction and to full production to realise our corporate vision to become the chosen supplier of secure and responsible tin in Europe and to bring tin mining back to Cornwall.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Don Turvey”

Don Turvey

CEO and Director

