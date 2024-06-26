Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market To Reach US$ 436.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 15.9%

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

Increasing demand for advanced vehicle technologies drives growth in the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market size reached US$ 113.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 436.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during 2024-2032.

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Trends:

Automotive engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market is driven by several key factors in the automotive industry. One significant driver is the escalating demand for cost-effective solutions amidst rising complexities in vehicle design and development. Outsourcing engineering services allows automakers to leverage specialized expertise and reduce operational costs while maintaining high standards of innovation and quality. Additionally, the push towards vehicle electrification and autonomous driving technologies has intensified the need for advanced engineering capabilities. Outsourcing enables access to niche skills in electric vehicle (EV) design, battery technology, embedded systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) development, accelerating time-to-market for new technologies.

Top Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Companies Worldwide:

• Altair Engineering Inc.

• ALTEN Group

• ASAP Holding GmbH

• AVL List GmbH

• Bertrandt AG

• Capgemini SE

• EDAG Engineering Group AG

• FEV Group GmbH

• Horiba Ltd.

• IAV GmbH (Volkswagen AG)

• P3 group GmbH

• RLE INTERNATIONAL Group.

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Growth Analysis:

Moreover, globalization and market expansion strategies prompt automotive companies to seek outsourcing partners that offer local market insights and regulatory expertise. This strategic approach helps in customizing vehicles to meet regional preferences and compliance requirements efficiently. The market presents extensive opportunities across the automotive value chain, including design, prototyping, testing, and validation services. Geographically, regions with established automotive manufacturing bases like Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America dominate the market.

Market analysis highlights a competitive landscape where service providers focus on scalability, agility, and innovation to meet evolving industry demands. Strategic collaborations and partnerships between OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and engineering firms are crucial for driving technological advancements and maintaining competitive advantage in the global automotive market. Market analysis indicates a competitive landscape where ESO providers differentiate themselves through domain expertise, innovation in engineering methodologies, and strategic geographic presence. The market is poised for growth as automotive companies increasingly embrace outsourcing as a strategic lever to navigate technological disruptions, regulatory challenges, and evolving consumer preferences worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service:

• Designing

• Prototyping

• System Integration

• Testing

• Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Location Type:

• On-shore

• Off-shore

Breakup by Application:

• Autonomous Driving/ADAS

• Body and Chassis

• Powertrain and After-treatment

• Infotainment and Connectivity

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

