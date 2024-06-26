With 4.5% CAGR, Construction Equipment Market Worth will be USD 286.4 Billion by 2032

Construction Equipment Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s report titled “𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭), 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭, 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐃𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐“. The global construction equipment market size reached US$ 191.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 286.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

The rising infrastructure development initiatives represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth. The governing bodies worldwide are heavily investing in infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, airports, and urban transit systems, aiming to increase economic growth and improve connectivity. These initiatives not only require heavy construction machinery for initial construction but also for maintenance and upgrades. The demand is not limited to public projects but also includes private sector investments in commercial buildings and industrial facilities. This growing demand for construction equipment is leading to advancements in technology, expansion of product ranges, and increased focus on sustainability and efficiency in machinery design.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The increasing technological advancements and automation in construction equipment are bolstering the market growth. The growing integration of technologies like global positioning system (GPS), internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are enhancing equipment functionality, making them more efficient, precise, and safer to operate. Moreover, GPS-enabled equipment can perform tasks like grading and digging with unprecedented accuracy, reducing time and material wastage. In addition, the advent of autonomous and semi-autonomous equipment is leading to higher productivity and addressing labor shortage issues. Additionally, these advancements are pivotal in reducing the environmental footprint of construction activities, aligning with the sustainability goals.

● 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬:

The rising implementation of stringent safety regulations in the construction industry is driving the need for advanced equipment that complies with occupational safety standards. Moreover, the implementation of regulations associated with emissions from diesel engines is leading to the development of eco-friendly and fuel-efficient machinery. This shift not only addresses environmental concerns but also reduces long-term operational costs for construction firms. Furthermore, regulations mandating the use of certain types of equipment for specific tasks ensure higher safety and efficiency standards on construction sites. These regulations vary across regions, prompting manufacturers to diversify and innovate in their product offerings to meet international standards.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● AB Volvo

● Caterpillar Inc.

● CNH Industrial N.V.

● Deere & Company

● Doosan Infracore

● Hitachi Construction Machinery

● Komatsu Ltd.

● Liebherr-International AG

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Products

● Services

Products exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their essential role in performing diverse construction tasks efficiently.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Heavy Construction Equipment

● Compact Construction Equipment

Heavy construction equipment represents the largest segment as it is critical in large-scale building and infrastructure projects.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Loader

● Cranes

● Forklift

● Excavator

● Dozers

● Others

Loader holds the biggest market share attributed to their versatility and widespread use in loading, moving, and unloading materials.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Excavation and Mining

● Lifting and Material Handling

● Earth Moving

● Transportation

● Others

Earth moving accounts for the majority of market share as it is fundamental to various construction activities, ranging from site preparation to excavation.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Oil and Gas

● Construction and Infrastructure

● Manufacturing

● Mining

● Others

Construction and infrastructure represent the leading market segment, driven by its extensive need for diverse construction equipment in large-scale projects.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America: (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, due to the increasing infrastructure development and construction activities in this economically growing area.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing rise of rental options for construction equipment is providing a favorable outlook for the market. The high cost of purchasing and maintaining construction machinery, coupled with the unpredictable nature of construction projects, makes renting a more viable option for many contractors, especially small to medium-sized firms. The rental model offers flexibility, low capital investment, and access to a range of modern equipment without the burden of ownership. Additionally, rental companies are providing specialized services and equipment tailored to specific project requirements, making this option even more attractive.

