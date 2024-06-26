Spices and Seasonings Market to Hit US$ 41.2 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 4.5% CAGR

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 & 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐬, 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐”. The global spices and seasonings market size reached US$ 27.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬:

Convenience foods often rely on spices and seasonings to enhance flavor profiles and mimic homemade dishes. Individuals expect these products to be tasty and satisfying, thereby driving the demand for a variety of spices and seasonings. Moreover, convenience food key players are continuously innovating to meet people demands for diverse flavors and cuisines. This is leading to the development of a wide range of spice blends and seasoning mixes tailored to different types of convenience foods, ranging from frozen meals to instant noodles.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Innovations in processing techniques, such as grinding, drying, and blending, allow key players to produce spices and seasonings with enhanced quality, flavor, and shelf life. This results in higher-quality products that meet individual expectations and preferences. Furthermore, automation in manufacturing processes is leading to increasing efficiency and productivity, enabling spice producers to meet growing demand while maintaining consistent quality standards. Besides this, advanced technology allows for better monitoring and control of the entire supply chain, ensuring the traceability and quality of spices and seasonings from farm to table.

● 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

As the food service industry is expanding, there is a higher demand for spices and seasonings as essential ingredients in restaurant kitchens, catering services, cafes, and other food service establishments. These businesses require a wide variety of spices and seasonings to create flavorful dishes and differentiate their offerings. In addition, food service operators continually innovate their menus to stay competitive and meet changing individual preferences. Spices and seasonings play a crucial role in menu innovation, allowing chefs to create unique and distinctive dishes that stand out in a crowded market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

● ARIAKE JAPAN Co. Ltd.

● Associated British Foods plc

● Baria Pepper Co. Ltd.

● Döhler GmbH

● DS Group

● EVEREST Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

● The Kraft Heinz Company

● Kerry Group plc

● McCormick & Company

● Olam International

● Sensient Technologies Corporation

● SHS Group

● Spice Hunter (Sauer Brands Inc.)

● Unilever plc

● Worlée-Chemie GmbH

𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

● Salt and Salt Substitutes

● Herbs

● Thyme

● Basil

● Oregano

● Parsley

● Others

● Spices

● Pepper

● Cardamom

● Cinnamon

● Clove

● Nutmeg

● Others

Spices represent the largest segment due to their widespread use across various cuisines across the globe.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Meat & Poultry Products

● Snacks & Convenience Food

● Soups, Sauces and Dressings

● Bakery & Confectionery

● Frozen Products

● Beverages

● Others

Meat and poultry products account for the majority of the market share as people use a variety of spices and seasonings to customize the taste of their meat and poultry according to personal preferences and cultural influences.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the spices and seasonings market on account of the increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with consuming natural herbs and spices.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing trend of premium convenience food products, such as gourmet frozen meals or artisanal snacks, necessitates higher-quality ingredients, including premium spices and seasonings. This is encouraging leading key players to source and incorporate high-quality, specialty spices, which is facilitating the growth of the market.

Additionally, culinary tourism and experiential dining are becoming popular trends, with people seeking immersive food experiences at home and abroad. This trend is driving interest in unique and exotic spices and seasonings that enable individuals to recreate authentic global flavors in their kitchens.

