LoginRadius Launches Passkeys to Empower Enterprises Go Passwordless
Leading Customer Identity and Access Management vendor launches passkeys (FIDO2 open standard) in its high-performance CIAM platformSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) vendor, announces the launch of passkeys on its high-performance CIAM platform, leveraging the FIDO2 open standard.
Traditionally, enterprises have relied on passwords for primary authentication due to customer familiarity and convenience. However, the inherent risks of weak, guessable passwords and susceptibility to data breaches have posed significant security challenges. Moreover, password-based systems are vulnerable to credential stuffing, brute-force attacks, and phishing attempts.
While multi-factor authentication (MFA) has been used to mitigate these risks, it often introduces friction and negatively impacts customer experience. Recognizing this need, LoginRadius introduces built-in passkeys based on the FIDO2 standard as a major step towards achieving a passwordless future.
By integrating the FIDO2 open standard, Passkeys by LoginRadius aims to overcome the security challenges and friction arising from traditional passwords. This feature provides enterprises with a secure and seamless alternative to enhance user experience while safeguarding user data.
LoginRadius offers SDKs to enable enterprises to seamlessly integrate passkeys into their apps built with popular libraries, frameworks, and languages. Passkeys also work seamlessly across popular web browsers and OS platforms so enterprises can onboard their customers with minimal friction and enhanced security.
"We're thrilled to introduce built-in passkey capabilities within LoginRadius, empowering enterprises to adopt robust, password-free authentication experiences," says Rakesh Soni, Founding CEO of LoginRadius. “Passkeys mark a significant evolution in authentication technology, offering users heightened security and ease of use. As we advance towards a passwordless future, LoginRadius remains dedicated to enabling secure access across all devices and authentication methods."
For more information on Passkeys by LoginRadius, please refer to the datasheet available here.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open-source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 500 brands, with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube