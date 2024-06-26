Smart Advertising Market 2024 | Growth, Demand and Forecast by 2032

Smart Advertising Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6,813.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.09% during 2024-2032.

UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤, 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", The global smart advertising market size reached US$ 1,525.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6,813.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.09% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Smart Advertising Industry:

● 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫:

The growing demand for smart advertising due to rising preferences for personalized and relevant advertising experiences among the masses around the world is offering a positive market outlook. Individuals are seeking content that resonates with their interests, preferences, and values. Smart advertising technologies enable advertisers to meet these expectations by utilizing data-driven insights to deliver highly targeted and contextualized ads. Moreover, advertisers can create more compelling and engaging content that drives conversions and builds brand loyalty by understanding the behavior and preferences of individuals.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), is propelling the market growth. These innovations empower advertisers to craft more precise, personalized, and effective campaigns. AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to understand the behavior and preferences of individuals, enabling targeted ad placements. Moreover, ML optimizes ad delivery in real time, ensuring maximum impact. Big data analytics provide actionable insights, guiding strategic decisions and campaign adjustments. IoT devices offer new avenues for ad engagement, integrating advertising seamlessly into the daily lives of people. These technological advancements not only enhance advertising effectiveness but also drive efficiency and return on investment (ROI) for advertisers.

● 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

The rising need for data-driven insights among companies is contributing to the market growth. In addition, smart advertising utilizes the power of data analytics to inform strategic decision-making, campaign optimization, and performance measurement. Advertisers can identify trends, patterns, and opportunities to refine their targeting and messaging strategies by analyzing vast datasets in real time. Furthermore, data-driven insights enable advertisers to measure the impact of their campaigns accurately, attributing conversions to specific ads and channels. This transparency and accountability not only optimize advertising spend but also facilitate continuous improvement and innovation.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Captivate LLC

● Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

● IKE Smart City

● JCDecaux Group

● OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Smart Advertising Market Report Segmentation:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

● Hardware

● Software

● Services

Hardware represents the largest segment as it enables location-based targeting and proximity marketing in smart advertising.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

● Interactive Kiosk

● Digital Billboard

● Digital Poster

● Others

Digital billboard holds the biggest market share on account of its ability to display digital images, videos, animations, and interactive content.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

● Corporate

● Government

● Education

● Food and Beverage

● Others

Corporate accounts for the largest market share due to the rising focus on data-driven campaigns.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the smart advertising market, which can be attributed to the rapid digitalization of business processes.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising adoption of smartphones and tablets among the masses across the globe is propelling the growth of the market. People are increasingly spending time on digital channels, ranging from social media platforms to streaming services. In addition, digital platforms offer enhanced reach and targeting capabilities for advertisers. Smart advertising leverages this digital ecosystem to deliver tailored messages to the right audience at the right time, enhancing engagement and conversion rates.

Besides this, advertisers are seeking more efficient and cost-effective ways to reach their target audience and measure the impact of their advertising campaigns. Smart advertising solutions offer tools for precise targeting, real-time optimization, and performance measurement.

