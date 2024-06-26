Education personal computer market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Education Personal Computer Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The education personal computer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.96 billion in 2023 to $19.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advent of personal computing, internet connectivity, e-learning and digital content, one-to-one computing initiatives, mobile computing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The education personal computer market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $32.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital transformation in education, rise of hybrid learning models, continued emphasis on stem education, AI-powered educational tools, growth of edtech startups.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global education personal computer market with a detailed sample report:

Growth driver of the education personal computer market

The increasing demand for e-learning or online education is expected to propel the growth of the education personal computer market in the coming years. Online education or e-learning, is the use of electronic technology to offer educational information and assist learning. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-learning as schools and businesses shifted to online learning and training. Personal computers in e-learning or online education provide interactive classes, collaborative tasks, and access to digital resources, all of which improve student engagement and learning results.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the education personal computer market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Micro-Star International Co. Ltd, Dell Inc, Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics, Intel Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Inc., Panasonic Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Acer Inc., Razer Inc., Shuttle Inc., CyberPowerPC, Viglen Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, System76, Ematic, Maingear Inc., Cybertron International Inc.

Major companies operating in the education personal computer market are focused on developing innovations such as HP fortis laptops to provide reliable services to customers. These devices are intended for active and mobile learners, incorporating the strength and durability required to survive drops and spills and keep buttons intact on the keypad.

Segments:

1) By Type: Desktop, Laptop, Tablet

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3) By End User: Primary Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the education personal computer market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of education personal computer.

Education Personal Computer Market Definition

An education personal computer is a personal computer (PC) that has been particularly built or customized for educational purposes such as research, document creation, interactive lessons, collaborative learning, online courses, simulations, assessments, and virtual experiences. It is used for providing students and educators with efficient and effective tools for educational endeavors.

Education Personal Computer Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Education Personal Computer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on education personal computer market size, education personal computer market drivers and trends, education personal computer market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The education personal computer market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

