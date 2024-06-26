Dr Vishal Gupta is honoured with Most Promising Healthcare Leader in Endocrinology & Diabetes 2024
Dr Vishal Gupta founder of VG-ADVANTAGE Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrine Center is a visionary healthcare leader in diabetes care, research, and education.
Gestational diabetes is at an all time high with significant trans-generational and multi-generational impact in addition to putting women at higher risk for diabetes and NCDs”CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Vishal Gupta MD(Med), MRCP(UK).,India's prominent consulting Endocrine , Diabetes & Metabolic Physician & Founder & Director of VG-ADVANTAGE Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrine Center,Author of Beyond Type 2 Diabetes was conferred with the prestigious “Most Promising Healthcare Leader in Endocrinology & Diabetes 2024” at the iconic 13th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards 2024. The Coveted Trophy & Certificate of Excellence was presented to Dr Vishal Gupta for his visionary leadership in the field of Endocrinology & Diabetes by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai & Dr Satya Brahma, Chairman & Founder of India Leadership Conclave. The conclave was attended by leading business leaders, policy makers, social entrepreneurs, social activists,eminent doctors among others.
— Dr Vishal Gupta
Dr Vishal Gupta is considered as an authority in the field of Endocrinology & Diabetes & is a reputed clinical and translational researcher in obesity and type 2 diabetes and has over 100 publications. His patient-oriented research work has delineated the metabolic and molecular mechanisms of insulin resistance in the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes. Dr Vishal Gupta has extensive experience in health plan clinical operations, complex case management, quality and outcome-based strategy execution, value-based care modelling, digital health technology implementation, and integrating physical and behavioral health. Dr Vishal Gupta’s research interests involve chronic complications of diabetes, particularly diabetic neuropathy, diabetic foot complications, diabetic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, and novel technologies for treating type 2 diabetes.
With the latest foray into the world of wellness, Dr. Vishal Gupta kick started his dream of providing advantage to patients all around. The advantage of holistic care in diabetes, thyroid and endocrine disorders, the advantage of personalized and specialized treatment, the advantage of in house exercise and fitness regimens, the advantage of specialized services like foot care, eye care, diabetic cafeteria etc. to name just a few. In fact, its advantage all around, the biggest being the stellar leadership and compassionate care provided by Dr. Vishal Gupta himself. This is the new realm of diabetes, thyroid and endocrine care and this is your chance to experience the advantage.
After returning for the UK having trained at the prestigious North-East Thames London Group of Hospital ‘St Bart’s & Royal London NHS Trust & securing the MRCP (UK) degree in 2007, Dr Vishal Gupta envisioned the opening of a holistic under one-roof diabetes, thyroid & endocrine center which eventually took shape in 2014. Since then the center services more than 14,000 patients per year. His motto has been ‘gifting life’. In order to achieve that vision he has lead research from the fore-front that has helped alter existing guidelines and treatment protocols in order to improve patient quality of life/longevity. He wrote a book called “beyond type 2 diabetes” in 2020 which summarises his research and understanding of diabetes addressing difficult to manage conditions like diabetes and infections/immunity/cancer/heart & kidney disease and most of all nutrition. It especially guides healthcare providers to manage heart/renal complication. He founded a national/international endocrine group called ‘InDEA, Indian diabetes endocrine association” that holds a yearly conference with the aim to educate primary and secondary healthcare providers on latest research and outcomes in diabetes & endocrinology.
