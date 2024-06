Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe welcomes a host of top industry experts to the speaker line-up!

Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe

Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe announces new speakers!

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe , the leading event for exploring the latest advancements in Cyber Security & Cloud technology, is pleased to announce an esteemed line-up of speakers for the expo, which is set to take place on 1-2 October 2024 at RAI, Amsterdam.This year's event will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators who will share their insights and expertise on topics including Zero-Day Vigilance, Threat Detection, Global Cyber Conflicts, Generative AI, Quantum Computing, Risk Management, Cloud Transformation, Hybrid Cloud strategies, DevSecOps Integration and AI & ML in Infrastructure.Speakers at Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe include:• Thomas Zuliani - Global CISO at Arla Foods• Rick Mur - Chief Technology Officer at GNX• Chandrashekhar Kachole - Chief Technology Officer at Wordline• Katarina Kurcabova - Global Director Cloud Center of Excellence at Brenntag• Mayank Srivastava - Director Data & Analytics at FrieslandCampina• Ugur Basak - Director Of Engineering at TomTomIn addition to the speakers, the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe will feature a series of presentations covering a diverse range of topics crucial to the advancement of Cyber Security & Cloud technology and its applications across industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from presentations such as:• Generative AI in Cybersecurity• Visibility Matters: Proactive Threat Detection in the Cyber Landscape• AI's Tactical Edge: Balancing Offense and Defence in Cyber Operations• Navigating Emerging Regulations: Proactive Measures for Organizational Resilience• Privacy-Driven Security: Turning Compliance into an Advantage• Code, Commit, Secure: DevSecOps Leading the Way• Navigating Transformation: Change Management in the Modern Software Landscape• Unleashing the Power of Cloud Migration Strategies• Unlocking Business Potential with Cloud & As-a-Service Solutions"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of speakers to Cyber Security & Cloud Expo," said Chrissie Slot, Conference Producer at Cyber Security & Cloud Expo. "Their diverse perspectives and wealth of experience will provide invaluable insights to our attendees, fostering learning and inspiration."Cyber Security & Cloud Expo is a part of TechEx. For more information regarding TechEx, please see online here: https://techexevent.com/ Event Details:• Date: 1-2 October 2024• Time: 9am 1st October – 4pm 2nd October• Location: RAI, Amsterdam• Registration: For more information about Cyber Security & Cloud Expo and to register, please visit https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/pass-types-and-prices/ or contact the enquiries inbox at cyber@techexevent.com.

