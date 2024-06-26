DNA/RNA Sample Extraction And Isolation market analysis with opportunity segments

DNA/RNA Sample Extraction And Isolation Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s DNA/RNA Sample Extraction And Isolation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dna/rna sample extraction and isolation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.33 billion in 2023 to $2.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in genomics research, increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, growing investments in life sciences research, technological advancements in sample extraction techniques.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dna/rna sample extraction and isolation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding applications of genomics in diagnostics and drug development, rising adoption of precision medicine, increasing awareness and focus on genetic testing, continuous developments in sample extraction technologies, growing collaborations and partnerships in the biotechnology sector.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global dna/rna sample extraction and isolation market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13842&type=smp

Growth driver of the dna/rna sample extraction and isolation market

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market going forward. Infectious diseases refer to illnesses caused by the invasion and multiplication of pathogenic microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. DNA/RNA extraction is essential for PCR-based diagnostic tests and is widely utilized to detect the genetic material of pathogens with sensitivity and specificity, enabling the identification of infectious agents like viruses or bacteria in patient samples.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-or-rna-sample-extraction-and-isolation-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the dna/rna sample extraction and isolation market include F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, MilliporeSigma, Agilent Technologies, Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Eppendorf AG, Macherey-Nagel Gmbh & Co. KG.

Major companies operating in the DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market are adopting new technologies, such as automated sample preparation and analysis solutions, to sustain their position in the market. An automated solution for sample preparation and analysis refers to a technology-driven system that streamlines and mechanizes the various steps involved in preparing samples and conducting analyses.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumables, Instruments

2) By Technology: Consumable-Based Technology, Instrument-Based Technology

3) By Application: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Cloning, Microarray, Blotting Techniques, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Clinical Diagnostic And Forensic Laboratories, Research Academics And Institutions, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the dna/rna sample extraction and isolation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dna/rna sample extraction and isolation.

DNA/RNA Sample Extraction And Isolation Market Definition

DNA or RNA sample extraction and isolation refer to the processes involved in obtaining and purifying genetic material from biological samples. It is essential for various research applications, including genomics, transcriptomics, and molecular biology studies.

DNA/RNA Sample Extraction And Isolation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The DNA/RNA Sample Extraction And Isolation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-pvc iv bags market size, non-pvc iv bags market drivers and trends, non-pvc iv bags market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-pvc iv bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Recombinant DNA Technology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recombinant-dna-technology-global-market-report

DNA And Gene Chip Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-and-gene-chip-global-market-report

DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-based-skin-care-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Growth Report 2024