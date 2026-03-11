The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is expected to grow to US $150.15 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fraud detection and prevention industry has experienced remarkable expansion recently, driven by an urgent need to combat rising financial crimes and adapt to the growing digital economy. With increasing online transactions and more sophisticated fraud tactics emerging, this market is set for significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional insights, and the trends shaping this important sector.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size and Growth Projections

The fraud detection and prevention market has witnessed rapid growth, increasing from $60.75 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $73.62 billion in 2026, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This strong development during the past years is largely due to a surge in financial fraud incidents worldwide, the rise in online transactions, heightened regulatory requirements for fraud compliance, early adoption of fraud analytics technologies, and expansion in banking and digital payment sectors.

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to accelerate further, reaching $150.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.5%. This forecasted expansion is supported by the rapid growth of the digital banking ecosystem, increasing complexity and volumes of fraud schemes, booming e-commerce transactions, rising identity theft and account takeover cases, and growing enterprise investments in risk intelligence solutions. Key trends expected to influence the market include a rising demand for enterprise-wide fraud management platforms, greater emphasis on real-time fraud monitoring, wider adoption of behavioral analytics in fraud detection, use of automated fraud decision engines, and efforts to minimize false positives.

Understanding Fraud Detection and Prevention Services

Fraud detection and prevention encompasses various methods designed to identify and stop attempts at illegally obtaining money or property through deception. These services help organizations handle vast and complex datasets to detect irregularities, reduce false alarms, and deliver comprehensive fraud management solutions. By leveraging advanced analytics and real-time monitoring, these systems protect businesses and consumers from potential losses caused by fraudulent activities.

Major Factors Driving Growth in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

One of the primary drivers pushing the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market is the rising frequency of cyberattacks and fraudulent activities. Cyberattacks and fraud include malicious digital-security threats such as phishing, identity theft, ransomware, and online scams targeting individuals and organizations. The increasing volume of online financial transactions provides cybercriminals with more opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities and commit unauthorized acts.

Fraud detection and prevention technologies play a crucial role by identifying and halting suspicious behavior in real time, verifying user identities, and blocking unauthorized transactions. This proactive approach helps reduce the success rates of cyberattacks and fraud attempts. For example, in March 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 880,418 complaints in 2023, resulting in losses over $12.5 billion. This marked an almost 10% increase in complaints and a 22% rise in losses compared to 2022, highlighting the urgent need for effective fraud prevention solutions.

Regional Overview of the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the fraud detection and prevention market, reflecting strong adoption of advanced technologies and regulatory frameworks. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding e-commerce activities, and increasing awareness around cybersecurity. Other key regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

