Introducing Carbon Shredder: Calculate, track, and offset carbon footprint effortlessly with a subscription
Carbon Shredder is excited to announce the launch of its app, designed to help individuals calculate, track, and offset their carbon footprint effortlessly.
TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Shredder announces the launch of its app, designed to assist individuals in calculating, tracking, and offsetting their carbon footprint.
— Thijn Felix (founder)
Carbon Shredder simplifies the process of estimating and mitigating carbon footprints. Users can answer a series of questions about their lifestyle to obtain an accurate estimate of their carbon footprint. The app also offers personalized tips and recommendations for reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable living.
“Our mission is to provide a way to track and offset carbon emissions tailored to individual lifestyles,” said Thijn, founder of Carbon Shredder. “This app makes environmental consciousness more accessible.”
Key Features of Carbon Shredder:
- Estimate carbon footprint: Users can take a quiz, connect with their bank, or manually enter estimates to understand their carbon footprint, which represents the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions in equivalent tons of carbon dioxide.
- Monthly carbon offsets: A subscription service is available to compensate for users' carbon footprints on a monthly basis.
- Track impact: A personalized carbon dashboard allows users to monitor their carbon footprint and the impact of their offset efforts.
For more information, visit https://www.carbonshredder.com.
About Carbon Shredder:
Carbon Shredder is committed to helping individuals understand and reduce their carbon footprint. The app offers tools and resources to make a positive environmental impact.
Thijn Felix
Emission Reduction OÜ
