Digiarty's 18th Anniversary Blowout: 12 Essential Software Tools Offered with a Massive 80% Discount

WinXDVD 18th anniversary bundle sale

WinXDVD announces a promotion to celebrate its 18th anniversary, offering a 12-software bundle for only $39.95, a discount of up to 80%.

Celebrating our 18th anniversary with a monumental bundle sale is not just about marking a milestone; it's our heartfelt thank you to users. Get 12 software essentials for just $39.95.” — Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software (WinXDVD), a global leader in multimedia software solutions, is thrilled to celebrate its 18th anniversary with an epic bundle sale. For the first time ever, it is offering 12 essential software tools for only $39.95, a discount of up to 80%. This bundle provides significant value, offering users a comprehensive suite of tools for video enhancing, converting, recording, DVD ripping, media transfer, etc.

The limited-time offer is available until July 31, 2024. Customers can participate the promotion by visiting: https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm.

In this anniversary celebration promotion, customers can grab the $218.8 value WinX 4-in-1 bundle, along with 8 bonus vendor software gifts, for a price of just $39.95. The 4-in-1 bundle includes:

* Winxvideo AI: The latest AI-powered video processing software is able to upscale videos and images by up to 4x, enhance visual quality while removing blur, noise, pixilation, and other flaws from both videos and images, boost video frame rate to 60/120/240fps for smooth viewing, stabilize shaky footage with ease, record, compress, and convert video.

* WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: A DVD ripper with a massive database supporting various DVD types, fast ripping speed, and excellent performance. It can digitize DVDs to MP4, AVI, MP3, etc and make them playable on HDTV, PC, gaming system, and mobile on the go.

* WinX MediaTrans: A powerful iPhone management software that can transfer photos, music, videos, and other data between iPhone iPad and PC without erasing the existing data.

* WinX DVD Copy Pro: An efficient DVD copying software that contains 9 DVD copy modes and make an exact copy of DVD to ISO, folder, MPEG, etc with all or selected subtitle or audio tracks.

In addition, 8 other practical software from renowned vendors are included, enhancing customers' multimedia processing capabilities. The software includes AOMEI Backupper Pro, Driver Booster, DoYourData Super Eraser, Wise Care 365, Ashampoo Photo Commander 16, novaPDF Lite 11, SoftOrbits Photo Stamp Remover, and onlineTV. Customers can find more information of the 8 additional tools here: https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm.

Pricing and Availability

The WinXDVD 18th Anniversary Bundle Sale is available for a limited time only, ending on July 31, 2024. The bundle, originally valued at $218.8, is now offered at just $39.95, providing up to 80% in savings. The bundle includes a 1-year license with lifetime use for the WinX 4-in-1 bundle, plus 8 additional software tools from renowned vendors. For more details and to purchase the bundle, visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, Aiarty, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/