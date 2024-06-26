Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market Analysis With opportunity segments

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with the market size increasing from $1.78 billion in 2023 to $1.89 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is attributed to factors such as industrialization, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure projects which have expanded the market. Moving forward, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include ongoing infrastructure development, regulatory changes, and advancements in technology across various sectors.

Key Drivers Fueling Market Growth

The increasing incidence of cancer globally is a significant driver for the IGRT market. As reported by the American Cancer Society, the anticipated rise in newly diagnosed cancer cases underscores the critical need for precise and effective cancer treatment solutions like IGRT. This technology enables oncologists to deliver targeted radiation therapy, minimizing damage to healthy tissue and reducing treatment side effects.

Moreover, rising healthcare spending plays a pivotal role in market expansion. Countries worldwide are allocating more resources to enhance healthcare infrastructure, including advanced radiation therapy facilities. This investment aims to improve patient outcomes through more precise treatment options, aligning with the growing demand for effective cancer care.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the IGRT market include Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE Healthcare Company. These firms are focusing on technological advancements such as miniaturization, portability, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance treatment precision and patient comfort.

An example of technological innovation is the Cenos platform by Accuray Incorporated, which integrates AI for adaptive therapy options. This platform allows healthcare providers to modify radiation treatment plans in real-time, ensuring optimal treatment delivery and flexibility across various cancer types.

Market Segments

The image-guided radiation therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: 4D Gating And 4D RT, Linear Accelerator (LINAC), PET And MRI Guided Radiation Therapy, Portal Imaging, CT Scanning

2) By Procedure: Intensity-Modulation Radiation Therapy, 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy, Stereotactic Therapy, Proton Beam Therapy, Particle Therapy

3) By Application: Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Independent Radiotherapy Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the IGRT market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, supported by increasing healthcare investments and rising cancer prevalence in the region.

