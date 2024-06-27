Evolve Back Resorts hits 10% in direct bookings via brand website with Simplotel
The chain of boutique experiential resorts received a Rs. 10-lakh booking through its brand website after onboarding Simplotel.
There's this instance where a guest made a Rs 10-lakh booking on our website... This was a testament to our brand credibility, and to the direct-booking technology Simplotel has empowered us with.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Evolve Back Resorts has seen its chain hit 10% in direct bookings out of total occupancy with Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Booking Engine). The chain of boutique experiential resorts with presence in India and Botswana had partnered with Simplotel to grow its direct bookings and online visibility.
— Thomas Ramapuram | Director of Sales at Evolve Back Resorts
Evolve Back Resorts onboarded Simplotel Hotel E-commerce in 2022 to grow bookings through their website. Thomas Ramapuram, Director of Sales at Evolve Back Resorts, “We would always meet the Simplotel team at various industry events. Each meeting was an opportunity for us to learn more about growing direct bookings. We were happy with our previous vendor. However, we knew that Simplotel had the potential to grow our revenues. We’re glad to have made the switch.”
For India, Evolve Back Resorts does 25% of its total business through online channels. “Our direct bookings have grown 4x since. Out of total occupancy, our brand website generates a phenomenal 10% in direct bookings. Since we offer a luxury product, we understand that a majority of our bookings will always come through offline channels. Recently, there was this unique instance where we had a guest make a Rs 10-lakh booking through our brand website. I was astonished because Indians are wary of transacting online. This was a testament to our brand credibility over the past three decades, and also to the direct-booking technology that Simplotel has empowered us with,” lauds Thomas.
Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said, “Evolve Back Resorts is a very responsive customer. We are extremely happy to see Evolve Back Resorts grow with us and hit such outstanding numbers.”
About Evolve Back Resorts:
Evolve Back Resorts is a chain of boutique experiential resorts owned and operated by Orange County Resorts & Hotels. Promoted by Ramapuram Holdings, these opulent getaways embrace local culture to enhance your lifestyle.
To learn more, please visit https://www.evolveback.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel
Reservation Desk and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 26 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail us at hello@simplotel.com.
