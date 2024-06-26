Hospital Bed Management Systems Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

The Business Research Company’s Hospital Bed Management Systems Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

Hospital Bed Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Hospital Bed Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospital bed management systems (HBMS) market, encompassing software and technology solutions for optimizing hospital bed allocation and utilization, has seen rapid growth in recent years. Starting from $1.97 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $2.17 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. It will grow to $3.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth can be attributed to increasing hospitalizations and rising healthcare spending, which drive the demand for efficient patient care solutions.

Rising Hospitalizations Propel Market Growth
Hospitalizations, the admission process for medical treatment and care, are a primary driver for the hospital bed management systems market. These systems ensure effective bed allocation and resource utilization, crucial for managing patient inflow efficiently. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ventilator-associated events (VAE) increased by 12% overall from 2020 to 2021, emphasizing the need for improved bed management amid rising healthcare demands.

Explore the global hospital bed management systems market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13456&type=smp

Increasing Healthcare Spending Drives Market Expansion
Healthcare spending, which reached $4.3 trillion in the United States alone in 2021, continues to rise, enhancing the adoption of advanced HBMS. These systems optimize hospital operations, improve patient care, and maximize bed capacity utilization. Increased spending supports the implementation of HBMS solutions, aiding hospitals in efficiently managing resources and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies like McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE are focusing on strategic partnerships to develop advanced HBMS solutions. For example, GE HealthCare Partners collaborated with Apprise Health Insight to launch an automated hospital bed management tool, aimed at improving hospital capacity management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segments
• Component: Services, Software
• Mode Of Delivery: On-Premise, Cloud-Based
• Hospital Bed Management Systems Type: Acute Care Bed, Critical Care Bed, Long-Term Care Bed, Other Types
• End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market
North America dominated the hospital bed management systems market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements. The region continues to lead in innovation and adoption of HBMS solutions.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-bed-management-systems-global-market-report

Hospital Bed Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Hospital Bed Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospital bed management systems market size, hospital bed management systems market drivers and trends, hospital bed management systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hospital bed management systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Hospital Robots Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-robots-global-market-report

Hospitality Property Management Software Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitality-property-management-software-global-market-report

Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-supplies-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hospital Bed Management Systems Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Vector Database Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033
Alkaline Primary Batteries Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Global Bicycle Derailleur Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments
View All Stories From This Author