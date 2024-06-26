Hospital Bed Management Systems Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Hospital Bed Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospital bed management systems (HBMS) market, encompassing software and technology solutions for optimizing hospital bed allocation and utilization, has seen rapid growth in recent years. Starting from $1.97 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $2.17 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. It will grow to $3.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth can be attributed to increasing hospitalizations and rising healthcare spending, which drive the demand for efficient patient care solutions.

Rising Hospitalizations Propel Market Growth

Hospitalizations, the admission process for medical treatment and care, are a primary driver for the hospital bed management systems market. These systems ensure effective bed allocation and resource utilization, crucial for managing patient inflow efficiently. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ventilator-associated events (VAE) increased by 12% overall from 2020 to 2021, emphasizing the need for improved bed management amid rising healthcare demands.

Increasing Healthcare Spending Drives Market Expansion

Healthcare spending, which reached $4.3 trillion in the United States alone in 2021, continues to rise, enhancing the adoption of advanced HBMS. These systems optimize hospital operations, improve patient care, and maximize bed capacity utilization. Increased spending supports the implementation of HBMS solutions, aiding hospitals in efficiently managing resources and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE are focusing on strategic partnerships to develop advanced HBMS solutions. For example, GE HealthCare Partners collaborated with Apprise Health Insight to launch an automated hospital bed management tool, aimed at improving hospital capacity management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segments

• Component: Services, Software

• Mode Of Delivery: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• Hospital Bed Management Systems Type: Acute Care Bed, Critical Care Bed, Long-Term Care Bed, Other Types

• End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the hospital bed management systems market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements. The region continues to lead in innovation and adoption of HBMS solutions.

