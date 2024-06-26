Engineered Fluids Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Engineered Fluids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global engineered fluids market is projected to grow from $1.23 billion in 2023 to $1.35 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $1.89 billion by 2028, driven by increasing demand in the aerospace and consumer electronics industries.

Increasing Demand in Aerospace Industry Drives Market Growth

The aerospace industry's growing demand for engineered fluids is a significant factor propelling the market. These fluids are crucial for aircraft thermal management, ensuring precise control and temperature regulation in extreme conditions. For instance, the American aerospace and defense industry saw a 6.7% sales increase in 2022, highlighting the sector's robust growth. Therefore, the aerospace industry's expanding requirements are driving the engineered fluids market forward.

Engineered Fluids Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the engineered fluids market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies SE, BP PLC, BASF SE, and Dow Chemical Company. These companies are focusing on introducing advanced thermal fluids to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Castrol Limited launched a range of advanced e-fluids called Castrol ON, designed to improve the performance of electric vehicles.

Engineered Fluids Market Segments:

• Type: Heat Transfer Fluids, Lubricants, Solvents, Other Types

• Polymer Type: Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Other Polymer Types

• End-User: Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Chemical Industries, Power Generation, Oil And Gas, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the engineered fluids market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Engineered Fluids Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Engineered Fluids Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on engineered fluids market size, engineered fluids market drivers and trends, engineered fluids market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The engineered fluids market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

