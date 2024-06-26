Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards 2024 Open for Entries

Sustainability and innovation in printing are essential to the future of newspapers and magazines and their positive impact on society. WAN-IFRA’s World Printers Forum presents the Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards to celebrate the industry’s best practices that are shaping the future of an ever-evolving industry.

While many media awards exist, the Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards stand out as the only worldwide competition focusing exclusively on sustainability and print innovation.

The competition is open to newspaper and magazine publishers, advertisers, and advertising agencies.

In 2024, WAN-IFRA revamped its Print Innovation Awards into the Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards with new categories.

Participating in the Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards is a prestigious opportunity. It’s simple, quick, and affordable. Successful projects will receive international recognition and be showcased on stage, in print, and at many international events.

Participation is confidential. WAN-IFRA will only publish the names of award winners.

Award Categories and Timeline

Product Innovation: Product innovations enrich existing products.

Products for Young Readers: Print products that can attract young audiences.

Going Green Projects (new category): This category is for companies that have initiated projects to reduce their environmental impact. Projects can include initiatives to reduce waste, energy consumption, or carbon emissions.

Young Leader of the Year (new category): Up-and-coming professionals in the industry – Nominations will select this category from the World Printers Forum community.

➽ Entry Round: 20 June – 30 August 2024.

➽ Jury Evaluation: 1 September – 15 September 2024.

➽ Awards Ceremony: 8 October 2024 at the World Printers Summit in Vienna.

To submit an entry for the Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards, visit wan-ifra.org

Contact and Inquiries

For further inquiries, please contact:

Ingi Rafn Olafsson

Director World Printers Forum, WAN-IFRA

ingi.olafsson@wan-ifra.org

ABOUT THE WORLD PRINTERS FORUM. The World Printers Forum is WAN-IFRA’s central point for the international news media print community. It is a trusted platform that brings together printing houses, materials suppliers, and equipment manufacturers for the print production value chain. It addresses all print-related questions and is open to all WAN-IFRA members interested in the future of the newspaper printing business and print-related areas. See more at wan-ifra.org.

ABOUT WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, is the global organisation of the world’s press. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. We provide our members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. It derives its authority from its global network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from its 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. See more at wan-ifra.org.