Neosun Energy Stormed into Pakistan Solar Energy Market with two new branches

Neosun Energy in Pakistan

International Solar EPC company Neosun Energy opened two branches in Karachi and Lahore, and has already completed 7 projects in the region.

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neosun Energy, a leading global player in the solar EPC sector, has rapidly expanded its footprint in Pakistan by launching two new branches in Karachi and Lahore. Within the first month of operations, Neosun has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing 7 solar projects in the region.

Pakistan is witnessing an accelerating demand for solar energy, driven by both residential and commercial sectors recognizing the reliability and cost-efficiency of solar power as an alternative to traditional electricity sources. This surge in demand is timely, given the country's ongoing challenges with its electricity sector.

Recent data underscores the state of Pakistan's electricity sector. A report by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reveals significant financial losses due to inefficiencies within the system. Additionally, high electricity tariffs and persistent load shedding further complicate the energy landscape. The experts note that this situation burdens consumers, who are forced to choose between paying high bills for electricity or resorting to expensive alternatives like private generators.

Given these challenges, solar energy emerges as a compelling solution, offering substantial benefits to local enterprises and households alike. The positive outlook is driven by recent reforms in solar initiatives and the swift progress in solar technology.

The Neosun Energy Pakistan team provided a tangible example of solar’s financial advantages in the region: “Residential households consuming 1200 -1300 units of electricity monthly, resulting in a bill of approximately Rs. 80,000, can significantly reduce costs by investing in a 10kW solar system. This system, costing around Rs. 1,350,000, can generate 16,425 units annually, yielding potential savings of Rs. 1,010,770 per year. Thus, the investment in solar modules can pay off within 1-1.25 years”.

CEO of Neosun Energy, Mr. Ilya Likhov sees great prospects in the implementation of solar energy solutions not only for households, but also for local businesses in Pakistan.

“Solar energy is the most cost-effective form of energy generation today. And we want to clearly show entrepreneurs that with the help of solar energy solutions, you can not only abstractly contribute to improving the energy situation in the region, but also literally reduce bills, generate more profits and greater profitability for business.

We opened two local offices quite recently and were glad to immediately receive such warm feedback from clients, having successfully completed 7 projects in Pakistan. We strongly believe that the new Neosun Energy offices will help to be closer to local customers”, - emphasized Ilya Likhov, CEO of Neosun Energy.

About Neosun Energy

Neosun Energy is an international Solar EPC company that provides Commercial Solar PV & Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) with capacity from 200kW to 10MW for Commercial and Industrial projects Worldwide. The company constructs solar power plants and energy storage systems (ESS) on a turn-key basis, covering all stages of construction including design, equipment supply, construction, and commissioning. The company has implemented solar PV projects in 16 countries worldwide.