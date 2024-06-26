VH Games is Launching Soon: Here’s what to Expect
VH Games Launches Soon, Bringing Immersive Gaming Experiences and Accelerated Digital Innovation
VH Games is poised to revolutionise the digital entertainment landscape, seamlessly blending cutting-edge gaming, AI, and immersive social experiences. ”UAE, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vault Hill, a technology company dedicated to enhancing human experiences through innovative uses of blockchain, immersive technology and artificial intelligence, announces the upcoming launch of VH Games - a transformative gaming platform that promises to redefine the boundaries of interactive entertainment. As part of the Vault Hill 3.0 initiative, VH Games will leverage cutting-edge technologies to deliver a diverse array of gaming experiences that cater to both casual and competitive players.
— Tayo Kalejaiye
VH Games: Immersive Gaming Experiences
At the heart of VH Games lies a unique dual-resource system encompassing Sparks and XP (Experience Points – which is accumulated to claim prizes which includes our new token $VHT). Sparks, the versatile in-game currency, will empower players to engage in thrilling PVP (Player-versus-Player) clashes and enter high-stakes tournaments known as "Tourneys." These competitive events will offer structured gameplay and the potential for substantial rewards. On the other hand, XP will serve as a measure of a player's activity and engagement, unlocking many rewards that enhance the overall gaming experience.
"VH Games is poised to revolutionise the digital entertainment landscape, seamlessly blending cutting-edge gaming, AI, and immersive social experiences," said Tayo Kalejaiye, Chief Gaming Officer. "As part of our Vault Hill 3.0 initiative, this platform will serve as a catalyst for regional development, empowering the African community and connecting it to global digital trends."
Vault Hill 3.0: Driving Digital Innovation in Africa
Vault Hill 3.0 is a transformative update to the company's digital ecosystem, designed to integrate gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and immersive social experiences. This comprehensive upgrade introduces a re-engineered platform set to become a central hub for digital innovation, with a sharp focus on empowering the African community.
Key highlights of Vault Hill 3.0 include:
VH Games: A Web3 casual gaming platform with over 50 games at launch, new games added regularly, and a play-to-earn model that rewards players with VH Tokens and other prizes.
Hillda: An AI-powered business companion designed to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and foster deeper connections for businesses and government organizations.
Vault Hill City: An immersive social platform relaunched with AR capabilities, offering users a richer and more interactive metaverse experience.
By redefining the integration of gaming, AI, and social experiences, Vault Hill aims to revolutionize the technological landscape and create new avenues for growth and opportunity in Africa.
Vault Hill’s Superchain Accelerator Partnership
Vault Hill's acceptance into the prestigious ThirdWeb Superchain accelerator program, co-founded by renowned entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, further solidifies the company's commitment to innovation. This collaboration will provide Vault Hill with access to state-of-the-art blockchain and gaming development kits, as well as expert guidance, enabling the team to refine and expedite the deployment of groundbreaking solutions.
Thirdweb’s innovative approach to gaming, underpinned by advanced technologies, aligns perfectly with Vault Hill’s vision of driving global digital transformation. Together, the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of interactive entertainment will be pushed.
Embracing the Future of Gaming and Digital Innovation
The launch of VH Games and the Vault Hill 3.0 initiative marks a significant turning point for Vault Hill as it redefines integrating gaming, AI, and immersive social experiences. “By utilising the power of advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships, Vault Hill is poised to lead the charge in driving digital innovation and empowering the African community”, states Maria Dervenco – COO.
About Vault Hill:
Vault Hill is a technology company dedicated to enhancing human experiences through innovative uses of blockchain, immersive technology and artificial intelligence. Our platforms, including Vault Hill City (a virtual world), Hillda (AI Business companion) and VH Games, create immersive, interactive environments that revolutionise how users interact in the digital world. With the Vault Hill 3.0 initiative, the company is poised to empower the African community and connect the continent to global digital trends.
