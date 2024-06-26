Fourteenth package of sanctions on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine: EU lists additional 69 individuals and 47 entities

As part of the 14th package of sanctions adopted yesterday, the Council of the European Union imposed restrictive measures on an additional 69 individuals and 47 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

New listings target several businesspersons, propagandists and public figures, members of the army and the judiciary, persons responsible for deportation of Ukrainian children, as well as members of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) involved in religious persecution in illegally annexed Crimea, and of the government.

Among the listed companies, there are some actively involved in circumventing EU sanctions through financial transactions and delivery of prohibited EU goods, and a company operating the Vostochny port that was used to ship weapons and ammunition from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea into Russia.

The list also includes several Russian military and defence industry companies, companies providing vital dual-use technologies used in the battlefield, and companies transporting weapons and military personnel towards the war zone.

Additionally, the EU has also designated the Volga Dnepr Group and its subsidiaries for providing services to Russia’s military-industrial complex, as well as its shareholders.

Sovcomflot, Russia’s largest shipping company specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, is also listed, together with its CEO, and other leading companies in the energy sector.

The EU also sanctioned the ‘International Children’s Center Artek‘, which organises camps for children from Ukraine, including in the illegally occupied territories, the Kadyrov Foundation carrying out re-educational programmes for Ukrainian children and teenagers, and the Belarusian Republican Youth Union, which is active in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the illegally occupied territories. Some of their notable representatives were also blacklisted.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to over 2,200 individuals and entities. Those designated today are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

