Supercharging Intelligence Analysis with Advanced Entity Resolution
GraphAware & Senzing partner to help analysts and data engineers find truth in data faster with entity-resolved knowledge graphs.
This partnership improves time to value by significantly reducing the data engineering effort and increasing the quality of pattern matching, allowing our customers to find truth in data faster.”LONDON, LONDON EC2A 4NE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GraphAware is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Senzing, a leader in AI-powered entity resolution technology – bringing unparalleled entity resolution capabilities to defence, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies worldwide. This collaboration enhances GraphAware Hume, leading connected data analytics platform, by integrating the robust Senzing® entity resolution technology.
— Michal Bachman, GraphAware CEO
“It’s exciting to see how the GraphAware Hume product, with Senzing Inside, allows users to navigate complex data landscapes, revealing critical connections and patterns that were previously hidden or extremely time-consuming to discover." ~Jeff Jonas, Senzing CEO
The partnership addresses a critical need, especially within public sector use cases: the ability to uncover hidden patterns and connections within data. GraphAware Hume is renowned for its ability to connect a wide range of siloed data sources, ingesting large amounts of structured and unstructured data to establish a single view of truth.
With Senzing entity resolution, analysts can better validate identities, mitigate signal-to-noise challenges in their data, map connections between individuals and other legal entities (e.g., to uncover ultimate beneficial ownership structures), and build other comprehensive 360-degree views of entities.
Key benefits of this partnership include:
● Enhanced Discovery: Entity resolution enhances the completeness of your network, revealing new patterns that would otherwise remain hidden.
● Simplified Integration: GraphAware Hume brings together all elements of analysis, including seamless integration with Senzing and powerful visualisation tools, in one cohesive platform.
● Improved Entity Resolution: Network features can be transformed to enrich the data provided to Senzing, ensuring high-quality information for improved matching.
For more information about how GraphAware Hume and Senzing are revolutionising intelligence analysis, please visit graphaware.com.
About GraphAware
GraphAware develops cutting-edge technology that streamlines the analysis of complex and siloed data. Our flagship product, GraphAware Hume, is a government-grade platform designed for fast and intuitive intelligence analysis.
GraphAware Hume empowers agencies and authorities to enhance safety, security, and justice by providing a single view of intelligence. This enables analysts to swiftly navigate, explore, and query connected data, uncover hidden relationships and patterns, and deliver accurate insights at scale.
About Senzing
Senzing is the first to deliver real-time AI for entity resolution. Senzing entity resolution gives organisations new insights to make better business decisions while reducing operational costs. The Senzing API is the fastest and easiest way for commercial software vendors and organisations in financial services, public sector, information services and other industries to add highly accurate, flexible and scalable entity resolution capabilities into applications, data fabrics and other data services. Senzing is Smarter Entity Resolution®.
