Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Deep Brain Stimulation Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The deep brain stimulation systems market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deep brain stimulation systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.28 billion in 2023 to $2.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising desire for less invasive operations among the general public, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery in developed countries, rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, high prevalence of diseases such as parkinson’s disease and epilepsy, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The deep brain stimulation systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of neurological disorders globally, growing aging population, increasing acceptance of neurostimulation therapies, rising healthcare infrastructure development.

Growth driver of the deep brain stimulation systems market

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the deep brain stimulation systems market going forward. Neurological disorders refer to a group of heterogeneous diseases that affect the body's autonomic, peripheral, and central nervous systems. Deep brain stimulation systems are used in neurosurgical procedures to send electrical stimulation to the desired area, aiming to alter or modulate neural functioning and achieve a reversible, adjustable, and therapeutic effect.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the deep brain stimulation systems market include bbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Stanford Health Care, Associated Regional and University Pathologists Inc., LivaNova PLC, OPKO Health Inc., Nordic Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc., Nevro Corporation, Genomic Health, Mayo Medical Laboratories, Foundation Medicine Inc., SceneRay Co.

Major companies operating in the deep brain stimulation systems market are developing innovative technology, such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems, to treat patients with movement disorders. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a medical procedure that involves an implanted device that delivers an electrical current directly to areas of the brain.

Segments:

1) By Product: Single Channel, Dual Channel

2) By Application: Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Epilepsy, Dystonia, Other Applications

3) By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Neurological Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the deep brain stimulation systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of deep brain stimulation systems.

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Definition

A deep brain stimulation (DBS) system is a medical device that uses implanted electrodes to deliver electrical pulses to specific areas of the brain. It is used to regulate abnormal brain activity and improve symptoms associated with a variety of neurological conditions.

The main products of deep brain stimulation systems are single channel and dual channel systems. Single-channel brain stimulation systems are devices used to apply targeted electrical or magnetic stimulation to specific regions of the brain. They are used for various applications, including Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, obsessive compulsive disorder, epilepsy, dystonia, and others by several end-users, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and other end users.

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on deep brain stimulation systems market size, deep brain stimulation systems market drivers and trends, deep brain stimulation systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

