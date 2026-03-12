electric highway (e-highway) market size

The Business Research Company's Electrified Freight Corridors Transforming Sustainable Transport In The Electric Highway (E-Highway) Market 2026

Expected to grow to $57.9 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%” — The Business Research Company

The electric highway (e-Highway) market is dominated by a mix of global transportation infrastructure companies and specialized electrification technology firms. Companies are focusing on overhead catenary systems, in-road charging infrastructure, smart grid integration, and advanced energy management solutions to strengthen market presence and ensure efficient operation of electrified freight and commercial transport. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, system reliability, interoperability, and sustainable energy utilization remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving electrified transportation and smart highway sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Electric Highway (E-Highway) Market?

• According to our research, Siemens AG led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The e-mobility and infrastructure solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the electric highway (e-Highway) market, provides a wide range of overhead catenary systems, in-road charging infrastructure, power management solutions, and smart energy integration technologies that support electrified freight transport, efficient energy distribution, and regulated highway environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Electric Highway (E-Highway) Market?

Major companies operating in the electric highway (e-Highway) market are Siemens AG, Scania Group, Volvo Group, ABB Ltd., ARQUIMEA, Aleatica, Electreon Wireless Ltd., Gridserve UK Ltd., Elonroad, ALE International, Star charge Energy, Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Magment GmbH, Elways AB, Pavnext.

How Concentrated Is The Electric Highway (E-Highway) Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 3% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent transportation safety standards, compliance with electrification and environmental regulations, precision engineering requirements, and the need for reliability in regulated electrified highway environments. Leading players such as Siemens AG, Scania Group, Volvo Group, ABB Ltd., ARQUIMEA, Aleatica, Electreon Wireless Ltd., Gridserve UK Ltd., Elonroad, ALE International hold notable market shares through diversified electrification and infrastructure solutions portfolios, established transportation and utility partnerships, global deployment networks, and continuous innovation in e-highway systems and smart charging technologies. As demand for efficient freight electrification, integrated energy management, and regulated highway electrification infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, technological innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Siemens AG (1%)

o Scania Group (1%)

o Volvo Group (1%)

o ABB Ltd. (1%)

o ARQUIMEA (0.02%)

o Aleatica (0.02%)

o Electreon Wireless Ltd. (0.01%)

o Gridserve UK Ltd. (0.01%)

o Elonroad (0.01%)

o ALE International (0.01%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Electric Highway (E-Highway) Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the electric highway (e-Highway) market include Prysmian Group S.p.A., Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Southwire Company, LLC, LS Cable & System Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Legrand S.A., Eaton Corporation plc, HUBER+SUHNER AG, KEI Industries Limited, Polycab India Limited, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Elsewedy Electric S.A.E., Jiangnan Group Limited, ZTT Group, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group Co., Ltd., and Riyadh Cables Group.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Electric Highway (E-Highway) Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the electric highway (e-Highway) market include Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, WESCO International, Inc., Graybar Electric Company, Inc., Fastenal Company, City Electrical Factors Ltd., RS Group plc, Conrad Electronic SE, Grainger plc, Nedco Electrical Wholesalers, Onninen Oy, Solar Nederland B.V., Betelec SA, EECOL Electric Corp., Power Products & Solutions Co., Ltd., CEF Distribution Ltd., Distrelec Group AG, Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., and Lumen Canada Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Electric Highway (E-Highway) Market?

• Major end users in the electric highway (e-Highway) market include Siemens Mobility GmbH, Alstom SA, CRRC Corporation Limited, Hitachi Rail Limited, Hyundai Rotem Company, Thales Group, CAF Group, Skoda Transportation a.s., Stadler Rail AG, Volvo Group, Daimler Truck AG, Scania AB, PACCAR Inc., Navistar, Inc, BYD Company Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, MAN Truck & Bus SE, Iveco Group N.V., Hino Motors, Ltd., VDL Groep, and Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Electric Highways are transforming the electric highway (e-Highway) market by promoting sustainable transportation, reducing emissions, and enabling on-the-go charging for electric vehicles.

• Example: In April 2023, Sweden launched the world’s first permanent electrified road for EVs to charge while driving.

• Its inductive charging coils, embedded road surface, and compatible EV receivers enhance energy transfer efficiency, support continuous driving, and accelerate EV adoption globally.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Wireless Dynamic Charging Innovations Enabling Continuous On-the-Move EV Power

• Highway EV Charging Network Expansion Supporting Infrastructure Accessibility

• Battery Energy Storage Integration Enhancing Grid Stability and Fast Charging

• Smart Grid Collaboration Driving Sustainable Electric Highway Development

