Specimen validity testing market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Specimen Validity Testing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Specimen validity testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Specimen Validity Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the specimen validity testing market size is predicted to reach from $3.37 billion in 2023 to $3.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% to $5.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the specimen validity testing market is due to the increased drug abuse. North America region is expected to hold the largest specimen validity testing market share. Major players in the specimen validity testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers , Medline Industries Inc., Becton.

Specimen Validity Testing Market Segments

• By Product And Service: Products, Service

• By Testing Type: Laboratory Testing, Rapid Or Point-Of-Care Testing

• By End-User: Drug Rehabilitation Centers, Drug Screening Laboratories, Pain Management Centers, Criminal Justice And Law Enforcement Agencies, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global specimen validity testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Specimen Validity Testing (SVT) is a process used to assess the integrity and validity of biological specimens, such as urine, blood, saliva, or hair samples, collected for drug testing or clinical analysis. SVT examines various parameters such as pH, creatinine levels, specific gravity, and the presence of common masking agents such as oxidizing adulterants, nitrites, glutaraldehyde, and pyridinium chlorochromate.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Specimen Validity Testing Market Characteristics

3. Specimen Validity Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Specimen Validity Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Specimen Validity Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Specimen Validity Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Specimen Validity Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

