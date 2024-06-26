The Vanquish Group Expands Global Operations with New Office in Sydney, Australia

The Vanquish Group open an office in Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vanquish Group, a leader in security and intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Sydney, Australia. Since 2019, The Vanquish Group has been operational in the region, providing bug sweeping services through a local partner. Now, for the first time in its history, the company will offer its full range of services, including close protection, intelligence, and comprehensive training programmes, directly to clients in Sydney.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for The Vanquish Group and aligns with the structured expansion plan announced by Chief Operating Officer Michael Chandler in February this year. “Not only has Australia always been an important part of our journey, it holds a special place in my heart. Australia is a very special place to me” said Chandler. “This move not only enhances our global presence but also ensures that our clients receive the highest level of security and intelligence solutions. Our expansion plans are also a key ingredient to ensuring that our operatives receive more opportunities.”

Industry sources believe that this expansion is just the beginning of a much wider growth strategy for The Vanquish Group. It is anticipated that this move will pave the way for the company to establish additional offices in multiple locations worldwide. Furthermore, based on recent statements made by The Vanquish Group, it is believed that the company plans to acquire at least two other firms within the security and intelligence sectors as part of its aggressive growth strategy.

The new Sydney office will serve as a hub for delivering The Vanquish Group’s renowned services, including:

Close Protection: Providing highly trained professionals to ensure the safety and security of clients in any situation. For more information, visit Bodyguard-Services.com/bodyguard-services-australia.

Intelligence Services: Offering cutting-edge technology and expert analysis to deliver actionable intelligence for informed decision-making.

Training Programmes: Delivering specialised training to equip individuals and organisations with the skills needed to address security and intelligence challenges effectively. For more information, visit VanquishAcademy.com/close-protection-training-australia.

The Vanquish Group’s commitment to excellence and innovation has been the cornerstone of its success over the past 12.5 years. This expansion underscores the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its global clientele.

The first Vanquish 21 Day Close Protection course in Australia is set to take place in November 2024 with applications opening in July.

For more information about The Vanquish Group’s services and its new Sydney office, please visit one of the above websites or call us on 02 5604 0044

About The Vanquish Group: The Vanquish Group is a premier provider of security and intelligence solutions, offering a wide range of services designed to protect and empower individuals and organisations worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on innovation, The Vanquish Group has established itself as a trusted leader in the industry.

