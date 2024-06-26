Growing online learning platform for kids Codeyoung introduces its novel AI learning assistant, NOAH

Codeyoung Coding Classes Kids at Codeyoung

Codeyoung which provides live online 1:1 classes to kids for Coding, Math & English continues to grow in USA and has launched its own AI learning assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rapidly transforming world of technology and education, Codeyoung stands at the forefront, championing innovation and accessibility in online learning for children. The platform, known for its engaging and effective courses across the board, has announced significant growth in the United States market which also happens to be its primary market. Codeyoung has upwards of 20,000+ registered students for its various courses for kids ( Coding Math , Science, English, Robotics and Financial Literacy). Alongside this expansion, Codeyoung has also unveiled its latest technological marvel, the AI learning assistant, NOAH.Codeyoung’s Expansion in the USASince its inception, Codeyoung has been dedicated to providing high-quality coding education to children. The platform's growth in the USA is a testament to its commitment to making variety of courses accessible and enjoyable for kids aged 5 to 17. The United States, with its robust educational infrastructure and tech-savvy population, has embraced Codeyoung's innovative approach to learning."We are ecstatic about our growth in the USA," said Shailendra Dhakad, CEO of Codeyoung. "Our mission has always been to equip children with the skills they need to thrive in a digital world. The response from the US market has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited to continue our journey here. We continue to see examples of so many success stories which makes us even more dedicated towards making Codeyoung the platform of choice for every kid in the USA"Codeyoung’s curriculum is designed by a team of expert educators and technologists, ensuring that it meets the highest educational standards. The coding curriculum covers a wide range of programming languages and concepts, from Scratch and Python for beginners to advanced topics like web development and artificial intelligence. Subject based courses like Math, English and Science are designed to cater to the US Common Core standards and support a variety of boards. The platform's interactive and project-based learning approach has been particularly well-received by students and parents alike.Codeyoung has also very recently launched a course in financial literacy for kids. "Financial literacy is the need of the hour. We got so many requests from our existing parents that they would love to enrol their kids with us if we were to offer financial literacy course. And this led us to work relentlessly over last few months to develop a course suited to kids." said Shailendra.Introducing NOAH: The Next-Generation AI Learning AssistantIn a major step towards revolutionising online education, Codeyoung is also proud to introduce NOAH, its novel AI learning assistant. NOAH is designed to provide personalised learning experiences, ensuring that each child receives the support they need to succeed.NOAH assesses students using quizzes and personalised exercises which helps it in gauging the level of the student and accordingly give feedback to the teacher and the parents. NOAH can also answer student queries corresponding to any lesson and subsequently give them suggestions on where they should be concentrating to improve on that particular topic or lesson. NOAH also gives the teachers a capability to instruct the AI to help the student further improve on a particular topic and accordingly the AI will generate customised homework and exercises for the kid to achieve that goalThe Impact of Personalised LearningPersonalised learning has been shown to significantly improve educational outcomes. By tailoring the learning experience to each student's needs, NOAH ensures that no child is left behind. The AI assistant can recognise different learning patterns and adjust the difficulty level of exercises accordingly. This helps students build confidence and master concepts at their own pace.Parents have praised NOAH for its ability to keep children engaged and motivated. The interactive nature of the AI assistant makes learning feel like a fun and rewarding game, rather than a traditional classroom chore. This is particularly important in the context of online learning, where maintaining student engagement can be challenging.Future Plans and InnovationsCodeyoung's introduction of NOAH is just the beginning. The company has ambitious plans to further enhance its platform with cutting-edge technologies. Future updates to NOAH will include advanced features such as voice recognition, natural language processing, and advanced analytics to provide even deeper insights into student performance."We are committed to continuous innovation," said Shailendra. "Our goal is to create the best possible learning environment for children. NOAH will act as an extension to our expert teachers and help make them much more effective in delivering learning outcomes to the students. With NOAH and other upcoming features, we are confident that Codeyoung will remain at the forefront of online education."Community and CollaborationCodeyoung’s success in the USA can also be attributed to its strong community of educators, students, and parents. The platform encourages collaboration and knowledge-sharing, fostering a supportive learning environment. Regular webinars, coding competitions, and interactive sessions with industry experts are just a few of the initiatives that have helped build a vibrant community around Codeyoung.ConclusionAs Codeyoung continues to grow and innovate, its commitment to providing high-quality, accessible education remains unwavering. The significant expansion in the USA and the introduction of NOAH mark significant milestones in the company's journey. With a focus on personalised learning and cutting-edge technology, Codeyoung is well-positioned to shape the future of education for children around the world.For more information about Codeyoung and its programs and book a free trial class, visit https://book-a-demo.codeyoung.com About CodeyoungCodeyoung is a leading online learning platform dedicated to teaching coding and other STEM skills to children. Founded with the mission to make coding education accessible and enjoyable, Codeyoung now offers a wide range of courses (both skilling as well as tuition) designed by experts. The platform's innovative approach to learning has made it a favorite among students and parents in the United States and globally.

Student Success Story - Saanvi a Codeyoung Student, scored 2nd rank in International Math Olympiad