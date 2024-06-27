Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for US Quality Construction Headquarters in Pettis County
Celebrating growth: US Quality Construction breaks ground on a new headquarters in Pettis County, symbolizing community potential and a commitment to quality.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, June 3, guests gathered under tents in a freshly cut field near Menefee Road in western Pettis County to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new US Quality Construction headquarters.
“Today we not only celebrate the groundbreaking of our new headquarters,” said host Denis Grigoryev, “but also the growth and potential of our community. US Quality was founded with a vision and a desire to make home renovation a great experience, with great attention to detail.”
Grigoryev welcomed special guests Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson to the event.
“It’s great to see so many folks come out to celebrate a business expansion and opening in Pettis County,” Kehoe said. “Investing everything my family has to provide more jobs, especially for Missourians, is an incredible step. This expansion will significantly benefit the industrial park and the company itself.”
Kehoe shared his experiences as an automobile dealer and offered valuable advice from his mother. “She said if you believe in the Lord and work hard, you can get what you want in this world,” Kehoe recalled. “Vladimir and Tim have demonstrated this over the past several years, building this company and now committing to the next level.”
Kehoe thanked the assembled politicians, including state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, Mayor Dawson, and Pettis County commissioners Jim Marcum and Bill Taylor, but added, “I love the elected officials here, but it’s not elected officials that make Missouri great; it’s the people standing here outside and under the tent. It’s the people investing in expanding these jobs that make this state a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Mayor Dawson then addressed the crowd from atop a trailer used as a speaking platform. “This symbolizes growth, resilience, and the potential of our community,” Dawson said. “US Quality Construction has been a leader in home renovation and exterior remodeling. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has transformed countless homes and improved the lives of many residents. Their expansion into our community is a testament to their belief in our potential and their commitment to contributing to our shared future.”
The development of the soon-to-be-constructed 35-acre commercial park, a $10 million investment, will provide 40 new jobs with a state-of-the-art supply center that will enhance both the local economy and the quality of services available locally.
“US Quality Construction’s investment in the community demonstrates their confidence in our future and dedication to being part of our growth story,” Dawson said. “The impact of this project extends beyond economic benefits. It symbolizes the power of collaboration between local businesses, government, and community members. Together, we are building a brighter future.”
Founder Vladimir Tutevich, a Ukrainian immigrant, then shared his American success story. “When I was 19 years old, I stepped on American soil with $9 in my pocket and no place to stay,” Tutevich recalled. “God had a different plan for me, and from the first day I stepped on this American soil, I sought His presence in my life. I have a beautiful wife. He blessed us with eight kids, and I praise God for His blessings in my life.”
Tutevich explained the slow but steady progress in construction after landing his first big job in St. Louis and hiring 10 young men from Sedalia to help. Keeping those employees working quickly became his focus. “Our goal was not to make a lot of money,” Tutevich said. “Our goal was to give an opportunity for our people to work for US Quality Construction. It was a blessed time. This new headquarters is more than just a building; it stands for our promise to be leaders in construction and create job opportunities not just here but where our branches are located.”
CEO Tim Kondratyuk delivered closing comments before priests blessed the site and the first shovels of dirt were turned. “Today marks a significant milestone in the life of US Quality Construction. We started with humble beginnings, and every day was a challenge for us,” Kondratyuk said. “Most people told us when we were beginning, ‘Who starts a business during COVID?’ This is our first-ever building for US Quality Construction. Although we plan to set up more around the nation, this one will always be memorable as our start. From this building, many stories will be told, many legends will be made, and I’m honored to be here today, standing here with our team.”
About US Quality Construction
US Quality Construction is a leading home renovation and exterior remodeling company dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and outstanding customer service. The company has grown from humble beginnings to become a trusted name in the industry. Specializing in siding replacement, deck installation, window replacements, and more, US Quality Construction is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement. With a focus on creating job opportunities and enhancing the quality of homes across the region, US Quality Construction continues to set the standard for excellence in construction.
Rachel Harris
Pulse Media
email us here