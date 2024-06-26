Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Poised for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $84.51 Billion by 2028

Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intranasal drug delivery devices market has experienced robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $55.27 billion in 2023 to $60.27 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. It will grow to $84.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth trajectory is fueled by several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing patient preference for self-administration, and the convenience offered by intranasal delivery methods.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, defined as conditions lasting one year or more and necessitating ongoing medical attention, is a significant driver of the intranasal drug delivery devices market. These devices provide a non-invasive and efficient means to administer medications directly to affected areas, ensuring rapid absorption and enhanced patient compliance. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health, the number of Americans aged 50 and older with at least one chronic illness is expected to nearly double by 2050, underscoring the critical role of intranasal drug delivery in managing chronic conditions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the intranasal drug delivery devices market, including Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG, are focusing on innovation to develop advanced delivery technologies. For instance, AptarGroup Inc. launched APF Futurity, the first recyclable, metal-free multidose nasal spray, underscoring advancements in sustainability and usability within the market.

Market Segments

• Product: Powder Delivery Device, Liquid Delivery Device, Pressurized Metered-Dose Inhalers, Other Products

• Dosage: Unit-Dose, Multi-Dose

• Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Rhinitis, Cystic Fibrosis, Nasal Congestion, Asthma, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the intranasal drug delivery devices market in 2023, driven by high healthcare spending and technological advancements. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intranasal drug delivery devices market size, intranasal drug delivery devices market drivers and trends, intranasal drug delivery devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The intranasal drug delivery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

