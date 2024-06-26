Sports bottle market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Sports Bottle Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sports bottle market size is predicted to reach from $4.86 billion in 2023 to $5.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% to $6.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.
The growth in the sports bottle market is due to the rise in outdoor activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest sports bottle market share. Major players in the sports bottle market include Nike Inc., Yeti Holdings Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Igloo Products Corp., CamelBak Products LLC, BlenderBottle, Mizu, Hydro Flask.
Sports Bottle Market Segments
•By Product: Insulated, Non Insulated
•By Material Type: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Silicone, Aluminum, Other Material Types
•By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket Or Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Sale Channel
•By Application: Daily Life, Outings
•By Geography: The global sports bottle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A sports bottle refers to a portable container typically designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to conveniently carry and drink fluids during physical activities. These bottles are often made from durable materials such as plastic or stainless steel and feature a spill-proof lid or nozzle for easy sipping while on the move.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Sports Bottle Market Characteristics
3. Sports Bottle Market Trends And Strategies
4. Sports Bottle Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sports Bottle Market Size And Growth
……
27. Sports Bottle Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Sports Bottle Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
