Poe: POGOs have become breeding ground for corruption

Senator Grace Poe issued a firm call

anew to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country, saying they have become breeding grounds for corruption.

Poe said POGOs have become "major headache" to the government with the myriad of problems they have brought such as crimes, modern-day slavery, vices and illicit activities.

"Talagang sakit ng ulo itong mga POGOs," Poe said.

"Merong mga legal POGOs, pero ang problema ay pinapaupahan nila ang kanilang mga permits para magamit ng ibang operators," the new chairperson of the Senate finance committee said.

Poe said the ongoing Senate hearing on the raided POGO complex in Bamban, Tarlac has bared how the company has skirted laws and regulations to thrive in its illegal venture.

"Sa loob lamang ng higit isang taon, ang illegal activities ng mga POGO ay naging full-blown operations sa loob ng 'self-contained' compounds. Binaha tayo ng ebidensya sa kung gaano kabaluktot at kasalimuot ang tunay na mundo ng POGO," she said.

"Nais ko lang sabihin na ipinalalabas nito na may korapsiyon at nanganganak ng korapsiyon at na sasama pa ang mga tao sa gobyerno dito," she added.

Poe reiterated it's time to totally ban POGOs in the country. They could not be regulated because of the existence of their protectors in and out of government, according to the senator.

"Please we have to ban POGOs, i-ban na natin ang POGO dahil hindi natin sila kayang bantayan... Naipapakita natin na ang ating gobyerno ay nahihirapan dahil nga may mga protector sila," she said.

"Kung may nagsabi na ban na ang POGOs, mas madali na natin matutunton 'pag may operation; hindi kayo puwede diyan, ganun lang kasimple 'yon," Poe added.