Growth Forecast for North American Pet Supplement Market Points to Doubling of Valuation by 2032 | Astute Analytica

North American Pet Supplement Market Expected to Surge from US$ 1,406.8 Million in 2023 to US$ 2,258.3 Million by 2032, Showing Robust 5.4% CAGRCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 is poised for significant growth, with recent projections indicating a substantial increase in valuation over the next decade. As of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the market was valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟒𝟎𝟔.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 and is expected to more than double, reaching 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟐𝟓𝟖.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth represents a compounded annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This surge in market value reflects increasing consumer awareness of pet health and wellness, driving demand for a variety of supplements tailored to enhance pets' lives. Factors contributing to this growth include rising disposable incomes, growing pet ownership rates, and a shift towards preventive healthcare for pets.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Ark Naturals
AB7 Group
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Evonik Industries AG
Fera Pet Organics
Food Science Corporation
Garmon Corporation
Honest Paws
Kemin Industries, Inc.
KLIFOVET GmbH
LABIANA Group
Manna Pro Products, LLC
Nestlé Purina Petcare
Nordic Naturals
North American Kelp
Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.
NOW Foods
Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
NutraPak USA
Only Natural Pet
PetHonesty
The Aenova group
Vetio
Virbac
Zenwise
Zoetis Inc. (Platinum Performance)
Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
By Pet
Dog
Cat
By Product Category
Hip & joint
Digestive health
Dental care
Anxiety stress
General health / multi-vitamin
Heart & liver
Skin & coat
Allergies / immune support
Urinary tract health
By Product
Chewable Tablets
Soft Gels
Capsules
Powders
Liquids
Others
By Source
Organic
Conventional
By End User
Residential
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Online
Company Websites
E-Commerce
Offline
Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Others
By Manufacturing
Inhouse
Contract/Outsource (CDMOs)
By Country
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
