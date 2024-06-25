Senate Bill 1273 Printer's Number 1770

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Will and Testament of John H. Glass, late of Oil City, Venango

County, Pennsylvania; and subject, also, to any and all

conveyances made during the lifetime of said John H. Glass.

Excepting therefrom that certain piece or parcel of land

conveyed by instrument dated March 15, 1966 by Venango Campus,

Inc., to Dor-May Company, Inc., bounded and described as

follows:

1. BEGINNING at a point, which point is presently marked and

designated by a concrete monument located South 62 degrees 8

minutes 40 seconds East one hundred ninety-seven and twenty-two

one-hundredths (197.22) feet, more or less, from the center line

of West First Street, said beginning point being likewise the

Northeast corner of land now or formerly of Elizabeth Weir Jones

said beginning point being likewise the "stone" in the line

between the original Hays Farm and Bushnell Tract mentioned in

the 29th line of the description in the Deed from First Seneca

Bank & Trust Company, et al, Executors and Trustees

under the Last Will and Testament of John H. Glass, to Venango

Campus, Inc., bearing date November 8, 1961, recorded in Venango

County, Pennsylvania, in Deed Book 658, at page 37, and which

said beginning point is likewise Northeastwardly six hundred

thirty-five (635) feet from the southwest corner of the land

conveyed to Venango Campus, Inc., as aforesaid; thence by other

land now or formerly of Venango Campus, Inc., North 25 degrees 7

minutes East three hundred thirty-three and seventy-one one-

hundredths (333.71) feet to a point; thence likewise by land now

or formerly of Venango Campus, Inc., North 64 degrees 53 minutes

West, one hundred eighty-two and one one-hundredths (182.01)

feet, more or less, to a point on the Southeasterly boundary of

West First Street; thence along the said Southeasterly boundary

