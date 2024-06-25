Senate Bill 1273 Printer's Number 1770
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Will and Testament of John H. Glass, late of Oil City, Venango
County, Pennsylvania; and subject, also, to any and all
conveyances made during the lifetime of said John H. Glass.
Excepting therefrom that certain piece or parcel of land
conveyed by instrument dated March 15, 1966 by Venango Campus,
Inc., to Dor-May Company, Inc., bounded and described as
follows:
1. BEGINNING at a point, which point is presently marked and
designated by a concrete monument located South 62 degrees 8
minutes 40 seconds East one hundred ninety-seven and twenty-two
one-hundredths (197.22) feet, more or less, from the center line
of West First Street, said beginning point being likewise the
Northeast corner of land now or formerly of Elizabeth Weir Jones
said beginning point being likewise the "stone" in the line
between the original Hays Farm and Bushnell Tract mentioned in
the 29th line of the description in the Deed from First Seneca
Bank & Trust Company, et al, Executors and Trustees
under the Last Will and Testament of John H. Glass, to Venango
Campus, Inc., bearing date November 8, 1961, recorded in Venango
County, Pennsylvania, in Deed Book 658, at page 37, and which
said beginning point is likewise Northeastwardly six hundred
thirty-five (635) feet from the southwest corner of the land
conveyed to Venango Campus, Inc., as aforesaid; thence by other
land now or formerly of Venango Campus, Inc., North 25 degrees 7
minutes East three hundred thirty-three and seventy-one one-
hundredths (333.71) feet to a point; thence likewise by land now
or formerly of Venango Campus, Inc., North 64 degrees 53 minutes
West, one hundred eighty-two and one one-hundredths (182.01)
feet, more or less, to a point on the Southeasterly boundary of
West First Street; thence along the said Southeasterly boundary
20240SB1273PN1770 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30