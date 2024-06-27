Scenic Navigation App Compass Maps Unveils Summer Version with AI-Powered Routes, GPT, and Influencer Program

Compass Maps App Logo Compass Maps App Screenshot Stop Detailed View and GPS View

Get off the highway and onto the scenic roads. Available worldwide today, Compass Maps Summer Edition guides users from point A to B the most picturesque way.

Think Google Maps, but scenic.” — Toni Peinoit, Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Maps , the go-to app for scenic route navigation, is excited to announce its Summer Edition. This latest update features must-see stops for the ultimate 2024 summer drives and road trips. It is available on the App Store and Google Play, as well as through the Scenic Routes GPT plugin for ChatGPT.Compass Maps: Turning Summer Drives into Scenic AdventuresCompass Maps is excited to announce the release of its much-anticipated Summer Edition. This latest update brings a suite of features designed to enhance, personalize and monetize every road trip experience, making it the perfect travel companion for summer 2024.Key Features of Compass Maps App Summer Edition:Enhanced Scenic Routes: Compass Maps' proprietary model has been retrained to include new waypoints perfect for this summer’s road trips. The app now features stops detailed with stunning pictures and user-curated comments, offering a richer, more immersive experience.Customizable Waypoints: Users can personalize their journeys by swiping up on a card to remove a waypoint. This feature enables tailored trips, ensuring users visit the most desired spots while on the road.User Feedback Loop: The app incorporates a dynamic feedback loop where user interactions and feedback continuously improve the machine learning model. This ensures that the routes and recommendations get better over time, providing an ever-evolving travel experience.Whether embarking on a long road trip or a short drive to the grocery store, the app transforms every journey into a scenic experience. It allows exploration of stunning local gems and discovery of millions of must-see spots. With Google Maps-powered directions ensuring safe navigation, Compass Maps turns any trip into an epic adventure. No planning needed—just start the journey and enjoy the discoveries!Introducing Scenic Routes GPTCompass Maps is also thrilled to introduce the Scenic Routes GPT, a groundbreaking plugin for ChatGPT available on the GPT Store. Powered by the same proprietary technology as the Compass Maps App, Scenic Routes GPT offers personalized scenic route suggestions within the ChatGPT interface, based on user preferences and session data. Whether planning a weekend getaway or a cross-country road trip, Scenic Routes GPT provides scenic recommendations for any road trip queries. https://chatgpt.com/g/g-LVNO8JD4z-scenic-routes Partnership with GoMarketMe: Empowering InfluencersIn a strategic move to broaden its reach and engagement, Compass Maps has partnered with GoMarketMe Technology, a leading mobile affiliate marketing platform, to launch their influencer affiliate program today. This partnership aims to leverage the power of influencers to promote Compass Maps and its unique features, in exchange for a percentage of the revenue generated.Influencers eager to earn a 20% lifetime recurring commission on any active subscriptions they generate are invited to join the GoMarketMe Influencer Network “We are excited to partner with GoMarketMe Technology to tap into the vibrant community of travel influencers,” said Toni Peinoit, Founder of Compass Maps. “Their authentic storytelling and reach will help us showcase the unique value of Compass Maps to a broader audience, inspiring more people to take the scenic route.”About Compass MapsCompass Maps is the go-to app for scenic route navigation that takes users on the most scenic routes from point A to point B. Unlike traditional navigation apps that prioritize speed, Compass Maps focuses on the journey's beauty, offering users a refreshing alternative to conventional travel. Founded by Toni Peinoit, Compass Maps aims to transform how people experience travel, making each trip an adventure. https://compassmaps.ai About GoMarketMeGoMarketMe is the premier mobile affiliate marketing platform, specifically designed for iOS & Android apps with in-app purchases and subscriptions. It seamlessly bridges the gap between app developers and influencers, focusing on boosting engagement and revenue through strategic partnerships and revenue sharing. For more information, visit https://gomarketme.co About the FounderToni Peinoit is a seasoned Bay Area tech entrepreneur with extensive experience in digital marketing, travel, and AdTech. He has held engineering roles at Boost Media Inc., served as Director of Engineering at AdLabs Technology Inc., and was the CTO at ROOMDEX Inc.AvailabilityCompass Maps App Summer Edition is available for download today on the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices. The Scenic Routes GPT feature and the influencer affiliate program are also live, providing users with new ways to enhance and monetize their travel experiences.For more information, visit https://compassmaps.ai

Compass Maps, the go-to Navigation App for scenic drives. Think Google Maps, but scenic!