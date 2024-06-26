KISS 2024, The No. 1 Occupational Safety and Health Exhibition in Korea, Begins on July 1st, KINTEX

Poster of KISS 2024 | Provided by Korea International Safety & Health Show An overview scene from KISS 2023 | Provided by Korea International Safety & Health Show

KISS 2024, hosted by the KOSHA and KSEA, will be held from July 1 to July 4 in KINTEX Exhibition Center 2, Halls 7 and 8, with 250 companies and 950 booths.