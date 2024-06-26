KISS 2024, The No. 1 Occupational Safety and Health Exhibition in Korea, Begins on July 1st, KINTEX
KISS 2024, hosted by the KOSHA and KSEA, will be held from July 1 to July 4 in KINTEX Exhibition Center 2, Halls 7 and 8, with 250 companies and 950 booths.GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Korea International Safety & Health Show 2024 (KISS 2024), hosted by the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA) and the Korea Safety Equipment Association (KSEA), will be held from July 1 to July 4. KISS2024 will occur in KINTEX Exhibition Center 2, Halls 7 and 8, with 250 companies and 950 booths from 6 countries. Approximately 30,000 industry professionals are expected to attend the event.
Korea International Safety and Health Show will cover five main areas:
• Industrial Safety and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
• Occupational Health
• Smart Safety Solutions
• Public Services and Public Safety Management
• Chemical Safety Management and Disaster Prevention
This year, an Explosion-Proof Equipment Zone has been added. It will feature companies specializing in explosion-proof equipment and safety devices.
The show management office has prepared various programs to enhance the satisfaction of participating companies and visitors. To support the global expansion and market development of domestic industrial safety and health companies, 30 companies from 10 countries will be invited for a 1:1 business meeting program.
For the first time, docent tours tailored to different industrial sites will be organized to guide visitors throughout the exhibition. A special media art booth within the main exhibition hall, titled "Safety in Color," will visually represent workplace hazards through color, and related seminars will be held to interact with visitors.
The show management office will hold a special event where visitors can participate in a draw to win workwear from the following brands: K2 Safety, Eider Safety, Black Yak, Daehan Steel (ARKERD), and DeWALT.
As a concurrent event, the "Safety and Health Seminar and Best Practices Presentation" (July 1(Mon) - July 5(Fri)) will take place in the seminar rooms on the 3rd and 4th floor at KINTEX 2. Topics will include government policy directions related to the roadmap for reducing serious accidents, safety management plans for small and medium-sized enterprises, protection of workers' health rights, and sharing various disaster prevention know-how from industrial sites.
An official from the exhibition office said, "The use of High-safety protective equipment and protective devices is crucial to protect the workers from industrial accidents. The exhibition aims to spread safe and reliable products to the industry so that workers can work in a safer and healthier environment."
For booth participation or exhibition visit inquiries, companies and individuals can contact the Korea International Safety and Health Show office at +82-2-785-4771 or visit the official website.
Stephan Song
KYUNGYON EXHIBITION CORP.
emperius@kyungyon.co.kr