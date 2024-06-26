【Polish Golden Calling Card】“International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” culminates in fruitful harvest

MACAU, June 26 - 【MGTO】“International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” culminates in success

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) as a first-time event, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”) culminated in success and applause on Sunday (23 June). The ten-day Fest attracted about 107,000 participants. The total volume of exposure exceeded 28.40 million on MGTO’s social media platforms. In this year of dual celebrations, the event manifested Macao’s glamour of “tourism + gastronomy” and the city’s strengths as an international exchange platform. It also fostered gastronomic preservation, innovation and exchange among the Creative Cities of Gastronomy, reinforcing Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

Over half of Cities of Gastronomy worldwide join the Fest for dual celebrations

Held at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 14 to 23 June, “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” was organized by MGTO, co-organized by the Macao University of Tourism and the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau ZAPE, and in collaboration with the six integrated resort enterprises with the support of many other entities.

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR this year, as well as the Sustainable Gastronomy Day observed on 18 June globally, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is the largest international event of gastronomic culture organized by MGTO over the years. It featured three major highlights namely the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”. Upon a total area of 6,500 square meters approximately, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” welcomed representatives from 29 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy from 18 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, South and North Americas, the highest number of participating Creative Cities over the years. The participants represented over half of all the Creative Cities of Gastronomy around the globe.

Diverse delicacies + colorful performances boost spectator flows and consumption

The “International Gastronomy Promenade” featured 100 food booths. There were signature and popular delicacies from five Chinese Creative Cities of Gastronomy (Chengdu, Shunde, Yangzhou, Huai'an and Chaozhou) and three Asian Creative Cities of Gastronomy (Phuket, Thailand; Kuching, Malaysia; Iloilo City, Philippines), which, along with a kaleidoscope of local booths and culinary delights, recreated the unique food scene of Macao and these Asian cities. 700 catering seats, a game zone and a seaside bar zone were set up. 168 sessions of wonderful performances and interactive moments took place, enlivening the Fest with entertainment and sparking consumers’ interest.

Exhibitors indicate the wealth of business opportunities created by the event

The business from Shunde came to Macao for the first time to participate in the Fest. Besides running an exhibit booth at the International Gastronomy Promenade, the business also liaised with a Chinese restaurant in Macao and indicated the possibility of being one of its suppliers in the future. The business from Chaozhou brought olive drinks which enjoyed popularity at the Fest. Some customers purchased the drinks again after their first try. Some commodities were sold out on the eighth day of the event.

60 sessions of culinary showcase manifest the charm of international cuisines

Various chefs of the Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide once again presented the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” in Macao. Chefs from 26 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide including Macao conducted 60 wonderful sessions of culinary showcase imbued with unique flavors. About 3,650 food samples were distributed in total to share the authentic tastes and culinary cultures of these cities. A multitude of spectators were drawn to try the diverse cuisines which won positive feedback widely.

Residents praise the event’s showcase of diverse culture

The Fest attracted about 107,000 participants. Some residents expressed that this kind of gastronomic event held in Macao made a positive impression on them. They had the opportunity to taste delicacies from different Cities of Gastronomy and learn more deeply about the dining habits and culinary skills in different parts of the world. Some interviewees praised this gastronomic event’s showcase of diverse cultures, which not just satisfied their palates but also widened their horizons.

Forum leverages the power of gastronomy to foster sustainable development

Under the theme of “Holistic Gastronomy: Eat well, live well”, the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” gathered delegates from 29 Creative Cities of Gastronomy around the world and seven Chinese member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in other fields, as well as catering industry leaders and participants. They shared their insights and valuable experiences through panel sessions and an exchange meeting, offering significant enlightenment for the sustainable development of the tourism and catering industries and steering forward Macao’s concerted development between “tourism + gastronomy”. Over 250 participants attended the opening ceremony of the Forum.

Cluster Coordinator of the Cities of Gastronomy confirms the Forum’s constructive impact

Cluster Coordinator of the Cities of Gastronomy, UCCN and Focal Point of San Antonio of USA, Colleen Swain, expressed that it was great for the Forum to bring together delegates from Creative Cities of Gastronomy and UCCN member cities in other fields from worldwide. Participants not only could hear experts’ insights on specific topics within the areas of their expertise, but also could share their cities’ experiences and development in the field of gastronomy. She confirmed the constructive impact of the Forum.

Renowned chefs explore communities and engage in culinary exchange

Delegates from Cities of Gastronomy and Chinese Creative Cities in other fields explored different neighborhoods and gained a deeper understanding of Macao’s gastronomic culture and offerings in “tourism +”. Chefs from different Creative Cities of Gastronomy took the opportunity to visit local restaurants in communities for culinary exchange. In addition, collaborative projects were rolled out to bring together chefs from Creative Cities of Gastronomy and chefs from the six integrated resort enterprises for culinary exchange, which was a boon for gastronomic preservation and innovation.

Diverse promotional campaign widens event exposure and attracts food lovers

The Fest partnered with mainstream media such as Guangdong Radio and Television and South China Morning Post, as well as Meituan, BBC and Discovery Channel to conduct promotions. Through new media platforms, Guangdong Radio and Television spotlighted the event by release of graphics, written posts and videos, which have by far garnered 567 million pageviews on the Internet. More than 20 KOLs also spotlighted the event through live streams, graphics, written posts or videos. A total of eight live streams and over 30 promotional posts were released. The view counts and pageviews totaled 28.184 million.

MGTO set up a themed website (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024) and rolled out a series of promotions in various visitor markets near and far. Targeting different markets, the Office stepped up promotional efforts on its 28 accounts on social media including WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tiktok, Twitter, Kakao and Line. The total volume of exposure exceeded 28.40 million. Ten promotional posts were released through the Office’s official account on WeChat and were forwarded nearly 25 million times. Spectators were drawn to the event for gastronomic experience. The promotional initiatives highlighted Macao’s glamour and diversity as a Creative City of Gastronomy as part of the endeavor to expand visitor markets.

Popular interactive game on WeChat

MGTO presented an interactive zone named “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” on its WeChat mini-program “MGTO’s Interactive Zone”. Close to 36,000 participants played the game in exchange for small gifts during the promotional period, which significantly widened the event’s publicity. MGTO also partnered with Macau Pass to provide special offers online on MPay and mPass, to attract residents and visitors to the event.

Solicit event feedback via various channels

In the form of questionnaire, MGTO collected opinions from residents and visitors via different channels such as placing the QR code on site for electronic survey. By learning about residents and visitors’ feedback and the event’s impact, the Office seeks to optimize the program, format and promotional campaign of the event in the future.