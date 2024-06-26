Submit Release
APRA publishes response to submissions on minor updates to capital framework for ADIs

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released a response to submissions on minor updates to the capital framework for authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs).

In the response letter released today, APRA addresses specific issues raised by industry on the implementation of the new capital framework for ADIs. The final amendments are minor and technical in nature.

The response letter, prudential standards, prudential practice guides, and reporting standards are available on the APRA website at: Minor updates to capital framework for ADIs.

