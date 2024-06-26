Global Mortgage Group's Record-Breaking Month with Bridge Loans for Condos Bungalows and a GCB
Global Mortgage Group Sets New Benchmark with $180 Million in Bridge Loans
This milestone highlights our commitment to providing strategic and structured financial solutions tailored to our clients' needs”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group (GMG), a leading international mortgage originator, announces a record-breaking achievement for June. In Singapore, the company successfully facilitated real estate bridge loans for 2 high-end condominiums, 3 bungalows, and 1 Good Class Bungalow (GCB), highlighting its expertise in catering to various financial needs.
"This milestone highlights our commitment to providing strategic and structured financial solutions tailored to our clients' needs," said Madel Tan, Head of Singapore, Global Mortgage Group. "Our success in the first half of 2024 reflects our ability to allow our clients to gain access to Private Credit and effectively manage liquidity through Singapore real estate bridge financing."
With more than $186 million in Singapore bridging loans funded year-to-date, Global Mortgage Group solidifies its position as the market leader with a strategic focus on high-value properties, including Good Class Bungalows, condominiums, landed houses, and commercial properties. The company continues to expand its lending options and global reach while consistently surpassing client expectations.
In addition to the Singapore real estate bridging loans, in June, Global Mortgage Group successfully funded a luxury London property and several ultra-high-end luxury U.S. properties with a combined asset value of more than US$50 million.
Global Mortgage Group looks forward to building on this momentum in the second half of the year, expanding its bridge loan offerings, further enhancing its bridge loan offerings, and introducing innovative financial solutions to benefit both businesses and individuals. The company continues to broaden its array of lending products and extend its global footprint, consistently exceeding client expectations.
Global Mortgage Group is a leading international mortgage originator specialising in customised financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals and foreign investors. With a track record of successfully funding significant real estate transactions in Singapore and globally, Global Mortgage Group provides flexible and personalized mortgage options to meet the diverse needs of its clients worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.GMG.asia or contact Madel Tan, Director and Head of Singapore, at +65 9634 5623 or madel.tan@gmg.asia.
