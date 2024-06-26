Kinectify Unveils New Service on Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty for Tribal Nations
Kinectify and Microsoft collaboration introduces risk management services for tribal gaming allowing sovereign control over data while utilizing cloud services.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, a pioneering technology firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, announces the deployment of its services to Azure using the Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty controls.
This first-of-kind service in the gaming industry allows sovereign nations, including Tribal Nations, to fully control the encryption of their data in transit, rest, and in memory, providing complete control over data access while leveraging the full capabilities of the Microsoft Azure cloud.
Traditionally, Tribal Nations have stored their sensitive data on-site using physical servers to maintain sovereignty over their data. This approach has limited their access to newer third-party applications only available by utilizing leading data centers like Microsoft Azure. The recent collaboration between Kinectify and Microsoft is introducing a new service that allows Tribal Nations to leverage Kinectify’s full suite of software without compromising data control and tribal sovereignty.
Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify, shared, “Our tribal nation clients are important to us and we are excited to deploy this dedicated service to them. Our collaboration with the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, our very first client, made us deeply aware of tribal concerns over data control and security. We wanted to give our tribal nation clients the full range of our modern capabilities for risk management such as anti-money laundering, responsible gaming, fraud, and other future capabilities while protecting their sovereignty. This collaboration with Microsoft allows us to do just that.”
Brandon Benallie, who is of Diné (Navajo) and Hopi descent and an award-winning cybersecurity consultant and Healthcare CISO, explained, “I have over 24 years of cybersecurity experience assisting both Native and Non-Native organizations understand the critical importance of Indigenous data sovereignty. Data sovereignty empowers our communities, preserves our life ways, and ensures data governance upholds the rights and traditions of Indigenous peoples. After speaking with Microsoft and Indian Law legal experts, I am impressed by Kinectify’s approach towards offering a service that adheres to Indigenous self-determination and sustainable development. The Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty solution allows Indigenous people to take advantage of the benefits of a cloud infrastructure while sustaining robust cybersecurity without compromising sovereignty."
Heidi Kobylski, Vice President, Federal Civilian Unit, Microsoft said, “We value forward-thinking technology companies like Kinectify that utilize our services to deliver unique capabilities to the market. The Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty is a recent enhancement to our cloud offering giving a range of sovereign nations the data control and protection they need. We are excited to host Kinectify’s risk management technology protected by Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty controls in Azure and extend these services to the tribal gaming community.”
This collaboration underscores both the dedication of Kinectify and Microsoft in delivering state-of-the-art technology and services to the entire gaming industry, including a keystone pillar of the gaming community, Tribal Nations. Kinectify’s commitment to innovation, security, and support for all clients remains unwavering as the company drives ahead in paving the way for a true digital transformation of risk management technologies across the industry.
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML and Responsible Gaming platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
