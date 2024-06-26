Kajo Kajevic Secures Wholesale Partnership with Faire, Granting US Grocers Access to Esteemed Italian Culinary Brands

Taycte Logo

Taycte, a renowned importer of luxury Italian culinary goods, announces a wholesale partnership with Faire, giving US grocers access to some of Italy's best.

LINCOLNTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taycte, a renowned importer of luxury global culinary goods, is thrilled to announce its new distribution partnership with Faire, a leading online platform that is revolutionizing the wholesale marketplace. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in Taycte's mission to bring authentic, high-quality food products to everyday kitchens throughout the U.S. local markets.

Kajo Kajevic, the visionary co-founder of Taycte, played a pivotal role in forging this partnership with Faire. His dedication and expertise have solidified Taycte's position as a leading U.S. distributor for Italy's esteemed culinary brands, including Famiglia Crispino and Acetaia Malpighi, two historied family-owned companies. These coveted boutique brands epitomize the rich culinary heritage of Italy, with Famiglia Crispino's rich flavorful sauces from Calabria, and Acetaia Malpighi's authentic balsamic vinegars from Modena.

"Our partnership with Faire is a game-changer for Taycte and our customers," said Kajevic. "It enables us to expand our reach and offer our exquisite collection of Italian culinary products more efficiently and affordably to values-aligned independent retailers nationwide. We're excited to bring the authentic tastes of Italy to kitchens across America.”

Working with Faire allows Taycte to leverage their robust B2B online platform and extensive wholesale distribution network to further expedite the company’s growth. Boutique grocery stores, independent small retailers, and high-end restaurants across the United States can now easily access Taycte's premium product offerings, without having to navigate the costly complexities of international shipping and customs. Through this partnership, Taycte will be set to make a more significant impact on the U.S. culinary landscape moving forward, and further their mission to promote international culinary traditions and support small businesses.

“The Taycte Collection” offers a diverse range of luxury food products, including items such as extra virgin olive oil, balsamics, sauces, truffles, and spice blends. In the coming months, Taycte will continue to add additional unique offerings from around the world. Retail customers can purchase these products directly at https://taycte.com, and wholesale customers can buy online via Faire at https://www.faire.com/direct/taycteusa.

About Taycte

Taycte is a luxury culinary goods importer that curates some of the world’s best products for American kitchens. Founded on a passion for unrivaled quality, their selection includes handcrafted pasta, rare truffle oils, and aged balsamics – each sourced directly and with their own native terroir. Taycte forges lasting relationships with local Italian artisans, ensuring that every product they offer not only meets their stringent quality standards – but also tells a story of tradition, passion, and craftsmanship. Whether you're a culinary professional seeking the finest ingredients, or a food lover eager to explore, Taycte offers an exquisite journey through the tastes of Italy – and beyond.

About Faire

Faire is an innovative online wholesale distribution platform that connects retailers with a diverse range of products from global suppliers. With a focus on ease of use and customer satisfaction, Faire has become a go-to destination for retailers seeking quality products and efficient distribution solutions. They empower brands and retailers to strengthen the unique character of their local communities, and are uniquely tailored to empower small businesses. Faire was conceived as a platform to support entrepreneurs on both sides of the market, enabling their success and fostering a vibrant community of makers and retailers.