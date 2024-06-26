CTO Celebrates Winners of Caribbean Media Awards
Brent Pinheiro from Trinidad Receives Triple-CrownNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) celebrated the winners of the 2024 prestigious Caribbean Media Awards, presented at a luncheon event held during Caribbean Week in New York at the InterContinental New York Times Square last week.
Celebrating excellence in journalism, photography and digital content that highlights the diverse and vibrant cultures, landscapes and experiences available throughout the Caribbean region, the Caribbean Media Awards competition honors the journalists and media professionals whose work not only conveys and presents news and information relevant to the region’s tourism industry, but also captures the unique essence of the Caribbean story.
“After a five-year hiatus, it is incredibly rewarding that the 2024 Caribbean Media Awards attracted submissions from some of the most talented and promising journalists and influencers covering the region. The level of talent represented by the work submitted bodes extremely well for the future of media coverage for our most critical industry,” stated Kenneth Bryan, CTO Chairman and Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands.
A panel of judges reviewed entries submitted by public relations agencies, CTO member countries, and the media community to determine the winners, using a range of criteria, including content, structure and form, title, quality of language, and originality. To be considered, entries must have been published or broadcast in 2023.
In announcing their decisions, the judging panel noted not only the impressive breadth and depth of the subjects covered but also the outstanding quality research and reporting demonstrated in the published works.
The full list of Caribbean Media Awards winners follows.
Best Feature Article or Story
Brent Pinheiro for “This Week in Travel: Learning The Art of Batik (in St. Kitts)” on CNC3 Television in Trinidad
Diaspora Journalist of the Year
Melissa Noel from Essence Magazine for “Trinidad’s Carnival Finally Came Back. Here’s Everything You Missed”; “My Family’s New Holiday Tradition Is Travel. Here's How We Did It”; and “Exploring Grenada's Jab Jab Tradition: A Symbol Of Black Expression And Liberation”
Best News Reporting
Romardo Lyons for “Coffee Crisis” on TVJ
Best Personal Immersive Story
Kaitlyn McNab for “Grenada’s Spicemas Carnival Revolutionized the Way I Think About My Blackness and My Body” in Teen Vogue
Best Photojournalism
Joshua Macey from Guyana for “Ehin Erin” on Instagram
Best Podcast/Radio
Giovanni Dennis from Radio Jamaica for “Period Poverty and Climate Change in Jamaica”
Best Social Media Campaign
Jamaica Tourist Board for “Valentine’s Day in Jamaica: Bravo TV's Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke”
Best Video Production
Brent Pinheiro for “This Week in Travel: Paragliding in Manzanilla” on CNC3 Television in Trinidad
Emerging Journalist of the Year
Brent Pinheiro from CNC3 Television/Trinidad Guardian
“The CTO is proud to honor these exceptional professionals who have dedicated their talents to showcasing the Caribbean’s allure and beauty. On behalf of our member countries and the judging panel, I extend congratulations and gratitude to every storyteller whose work was reviewed,” stated Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
She also thanked the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism for its sponsorship and invaluable support in reviving the media awards event.
PHOTO CAPTION: Brent Pinheiro of CNC3 TV / Trinidad Guardian (at right) won three awards, including Best Feature Article or Story, Best Video Production, and Emerging Journalist of the Year. Pictured (l-r): Romardo Lyons (TVJ, Jamaica, Best News Reporting); Kaitlyn McNab (Teen Vogue, Best Personal Immersive Story), and Diaspora Journalist of the Year Melissa Noel (ESSENCE magazine)
