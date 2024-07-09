MediaPlus Digital Empowers 1000+ Local SMEs Through Digital Innovation with Transformative Web Designs
SINGAPORE, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaPlus Digital, a leading web design and development agency in Singapore with over 11 years of experience, is proud to announce achieving a significant milestone of empowering over 1000 local SMEs through innovative web design and digital solutions. As a pre-approved PSG vendor for the past 5 years and multiple award winner, MediaPlus Digital has established itself as a trusted partner in driving business growth and digital transformation.
Award-Winning Excellence
Since its inception, MediaPlus Digital has been dedicated to helping SMEs navigate the digital landscape. With a deep understanding of market trends and a commitment to innovation, the agency has consistently delivered cutting-edge web designs and digital marketing strategies. MediaPlus Digital’s dedication to quality and innovation has earned it multiple prestigious awards, including:
TechBehemoths Awards 2023 for SEO, Web Design, and Web Development
Markie Awards Finalist 2023
Nomination for Singapore Website Awards (SWA) Site of the Year
These accolades solidify MediaPlus Digital's position as a leader in the website design, development, and digital marketing industry.
Pre-Approved PSG Vendor
For the past five years, MediaPlus Digital has been a proud pre-approved vendor for the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG). An initiative offered by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to support SMEs in adopting IT solutions and equipment to enhance business processes. As a trusted PSG pre-approved vendor, MediaPlus Digital has played a key role in making digital transformation more accessible and affordable for hundreds of local businesses through its packages that cater to the diverse needs of Singaporean SMEs.
PSG E-commerce Grant Packages
Shopify Express: Streamlined e-commerce solution for businesses starting their online journey.
Woocommerce Express: Cost-effective e-commerce platform for growing businesses.
Woocommerce Elite: Advanced e-commerce solution with enhanced features.
PSG Digital Marketing Grant Packages
Activate Search: Short-term campaign for SEM and SEO to boost online visibility.
Advanced Search: Medium-term campaign for SEM and SEO to drive long-term growth.
Accelerate: Short-term campaign for SEM, SEO and SMA (FB & IG Ads) for a comprehensive digital marketing approach.
Paid Ads: Short-term campaign for SEM and SMA to maximise advertising ROI.
Paid Social: Short-term campaign for SMA (FB, IG and TikTok) to engage target audiences effectively.
A Commitment to Sustainable Growth
In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and the rise of AI, businesses face the challenge of staying ahead of the curve. MediaPlus Digital recognises the importance of adapting to these changes and has made it their mission to guide SMEs through this transformative journey.
"Our vision enables us to align better with the ever-changing business landscape, and we envision ourselves to be the preferred strategic partner in driving sustainable growth through web and performance marketing," says Ivan Teo, Managing Director of MediaPlus Digital.
By staying at the forefront of digital developments, MediaPlus Digital equips its clients with cutting-edge solutions that not only meet current needs but also anticipate future trends, enabling SMEs to achieve sustainable growth in the long run.
About MediaPlus Digital
MediaPlus Digital is a leading web design and development agency based in Singapore, with over 11 years of experience in empowering local SMEs through digital innovation and transformative web designs. As a Full-Service Agency, MediaPlus Digital offers a comprehensive range of services, including web design and development, SEO, SEM, Social Media Marketing, and more, to help businesses establish a strong online presence and drive sustainable growth. For more information and to explore their services, visit https://mediaplus.com.sg/ or contact them directly for a no-obligation fuss-free consultation via mobile at +65 6816 3168 or via email at wow@mediaplus.com.sg.
Bruce Wan
About MediaPlus Digital
MediaPlus Digital is a leading web design and development agency based in Singapore, with over 11 years of experience in empowering local SMEs through digital innovation and transformative web designs. As a Full-Service Agency, MediaPlus Digital offers a comprehensive range of services, including web design and development, SEO, SEM, Social Media Marketing, and more, to help businesses establish a strong online presence and drive sustainable growth. For more information and to explore their services, visit https://mediaplus.com.sg/ or contact them directly for a no-obligation fuss-free consultation via mobile at +65 6816 3168 or via email at wow@mediaplus.com.sg.
Bruce Wan
MediaPlus Digital Pte Ltd
+65 6816 3168
wow@mediaplus.com.sg
