The Future of Real Estate: VSH Media debuts Virtual Staging AI with Hybrid Magic
AI Meets Human Touch: Virtual Staging in Seconds with an Unmatched Hybrid Surprise. Virtual Staging combining AI speed & human finesse.
Our Hybrid Virtual Staging service is a game-changer, blending AI efficiency with human creativity for optimal results.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New AI Technology from VSH Media Enhances Virtual Staging In Seconds
— Marc Avila
VSH Media introduces Virtual Staging AI by Render.Photos, achieving new levels of realism and delivering virtual staging in 30 seconds per image, starting at 69 cents. This innovative solution allows customers to upload a picture, choose a style, and receive multiple style variations almost instantly, redefining efficiency in real estate marketing.
VSH Media, a leader in virtual staging solutions, is proud to introduce Virtual Staging AI, a revolutionary service designed to transform real estate marketing. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, this new tool enables users to virtually stage their property images in mere seconds. With a starting cost of just 69 cents per image, Virtual Staging AI provides an affordable, efficient, and highly effective solution for real estate professionals and homeowners alike.
"AI technology drastically reduces the time and cost associated with traditional virtual staging methods," said Marc Avila, CEO and Founder of VSH Media. "By offering true-to-life furniture by Render.Photos and multiple style variations in under 30 seconds, we're not just saving our customers time and money; we're setting a new industry standard."
Virtual Staging AI is designed with user convenience in mind. Customers can easily upload their photos, select their preferred staging style, and receive professionally staged images almost instantaneously. This innovative service is poised to enhance the appeal of property listings, attract more potential buyers, and accelerate sales processes.
Flexible Pricing Options
In addition to the groundbreaking speed and realism, Virtual Staging AI offers flexible pricing options starting as low as 69 cents per image. VSH Media provides two convenient payment models: a monthly subscription with no contract and a pay-per-image option without any subscription requirements.
Special Launch Offer from Render.Photos
To celebrate the launch of Virtual Staging AI, VSH Media is offering a special promo: this week, customers can enjoy 20% off any plan. Early adopters who sign up during the launch week will also receive upcoming features such as AI tools for listing and real estate marketing at no extra cost. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity for new users to experience the efficiency and effectiveness of Virtual Staging AI at a reduced cost.
Introducing Hybrid Staging
Setting VSH Media apart from the competition is the introduction of Hybrid Staging, a unique service combining AI and human expertise. Hybrid Staging ensures that if an AI-rendered image isn't perfect, a human stager will refine it at no extra cost. Whether it's replacing wall art, updating a chair, swapping out a rug, tweaking decor, or perfecting a sofa, Hybrid Staging offers unparalleled customization. This service, valued at $875 annually, gives clients the freedom to tailor their images exactly to their vision without worrying about extra charges.
"Our Hybrid Staging service is a game-changer in the industry," added Marc Avila. "No other company offers this level of personalized service. Imagine the freedom to perfect your staging images without any additional costs. This is how we're redefining virtual staging standards."
Concierge Virtual Staging Services
For customers who prefer a more personalized touch, VSH Media continues to offer its renowned concierge virtual staging services by human stagers. This service remains available for clients who seek a tailored, hands-on approach to virtual staging.
Future Developments
VSH Media is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. Plans are already underway to expand the capabilities of Virtual Staging AI, including the integration of XR & AR technology, AdGenX© AI marketing for buyer and seller leads, and more. These future developments will further solidify VSH Media’s position as a pioneer in the real estate tech industry.
For more information and to see examples of Virtual Staging AI in action, visit Render.Photos.
About VSH Media:
VSH Media is a leading real estate tech company offering a wide range of innovative products and services. While specializing in virtual staging, VSH Media also provides nationwide real estate photography, 3D tours, 3D floor plans, architectural renderings, and more. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, VSH Media empowers real estate professionals and homeowners to showcase their properties in the best possible light, driving engagement and sales.
Media Relations
VSH Media
+1 872-222-5653
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Instagram
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Virtual Staging AI: Watch How to Virtually Stage a Home in Seconds