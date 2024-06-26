Artist Dave Schoepke-Sun Will Follow Album Release-Zach Bryan Tour

Submit Release
HARTLAND, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Dave Schoepke released, Sun Will Follow, this being his third album release of percussion based music but it is now supported by analog synthesizer melodies. Schoepke’s releases have further expanded his development and creative flow that has ultimately evolved to the “sonic snapshot” that is Sun Will Follow. The use of analog synthesizer's, in particular the Soma Synths Lyra 8, augments the pieces and the utilization of Ludwig acoustic drums and vintage Simmons electronics keeps the drums the center of attention.

Part of this evolution was the decision to have the release available on vinyl. This stunning piece of music and art is packaged as a gatefold jacket with artist Deborah Sheedy who is known for her artwork with the band Tool. The artwork that was created is a dynamic visual landscape that mirrors the sonic elements of this album.

Even with all of these incredible musical outlets and solo projects, Dave has found time to be the new backbone for the Sundown 47 band. Steve Drymalski is Sundown 47's songwriter, singer and guitarist and is very well known in the music industry as tour manager for Neil Young and Pearl Jam. Dave will be debuting with Steve at Summerfest, July 5th, in Milwaukee. This show will be a warmup to the upcoming August 24 show opening for Zach Bryan in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium.

You can order the new release, Sun Will Follow by Dave Schoepke, at the following links. Digital - daveschoepkedrummer Vinyl – SWF Record

Other places you can hear Dave Schoepke is his work with Jethro Tull guitarist, Martin Barre, singer song writer Willy Porter and Americana group Sundown 47 on tour opening select dates with Zach Bryan.
