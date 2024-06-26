Automation Workz Prepares Algebra Afraid Front-liners for Tech Careers

Senseii Games blocks create code Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO

Algebra fear is a real career barrier for millions of Americans, who would love to secure a high-paying tech career. Senseii Games removes that fear.

Algebra fear is a real career barrier for millions of Americans, who would love to secure a high-paying tech career. Senseii Games removes that fear.” — Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, Automation Workz

DETROIT, MI, US, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many of the 95 million Front-liners, 59% of the American workforce, desire to be promoted into a tech career, but think it is out of reach as they “struggle with Algebra “the most significant barrier” to finishing a degree” or credential. According to the Mathematical Association of America report, Common Vision, “about 50 percent of American learners don’t pass college algebra with a grade of C or above.” Automation Workz created Senseii Games as an admissions tool to measure the hands-on applied algebra/geometry skills of potential tech trainees, knowing it can confidently train front-liners with a 10th grade reading and 6th grade math competency for tech careers requiring coding.“Front-liners have been applying, in droves, to attend our cybersecurity ops, network engineering, AI & data analytics and tech project management certification training once they discovered they have hands-on applied algebra/geometry skills, even if theoretical Algebra scares them. With Zoom and hands-on video gaming/digital simulation lessons, Automaton Workz learners can successfully prepare for tech certification,” states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO.Automation Workz Success Stories:Jah moved from $50,000 to $105,000 to $130,000 salary for Cybersecurity job.Jordan moved from $37,500 to $92,000 as a Tech Trainer.Demetrius from $50,000 to $85,000 Wealth Tech Associate.Kay moved from $31,200 to Network Programmer earning $166,000.Willie moved from $39,520 to $81,120 to automate a restaurant.Timera moved furniture sales $35,000 to tech sales $70,000 Stefan move from factory production $41,600 to IT Analyst $64,708.Ida asserts, “Corporations desire tech workers and have funded Tuition Assistance Programs to pay for training. Front-liners want to earn more money. We urge them to utilize their tuition assistance funding to secure their tech certification. Senseii Games has made Automation Workz tech certification training a Win-Win proposition for both front-liners and corporations.”BIOIda Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA in Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA. Ida has 35 years of business experience.Ida Byrd-Hill is a member of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and CEO Talent Council; and Chair of West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative. She is also a member of the Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy, and Society Human Resources Management (SHRM).Ida is the author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas. Front-liners can apply for admissions here - https://www.autoworkz.org

Senseii Games is the gateway to a tech career.