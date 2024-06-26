Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,041 in the last 365 days.

California to expand funding for children’s hospitals, serve state’s sickest kids

“State government leaders asked Children’s Hospitals to think outside the box to maximize the use of federal money to achieve our goal of extending life-saving care to more critically ill children,” said Ann-Louise Kuhns, President and CEO of CCHA. “We have found the best path to do so with less stress on the state’s budget for public health, public safety, public education and public infrastructure.”

This agreement is reflected in AB/SB 159. Once this legislation is passed by the Legislature, proponents of the “Affordable, Life-Saving Healthcare for Critically Ill Children” initiative eligible for the November 2024 ballot have agreed to withdraw their measure.

You just read:

California to expand funding for children’s hospitals, serve state’s sickest kids

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more