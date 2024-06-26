California to expand funding for children’s hospitals, serve state’s sickest kids

“State government leaders asked Children’s Hospitals to think outside the box to maximize the use of federal money to achieve our goal of extending life-saving care to more critically ill children,” said Ann-Louise Kuhns, President and CEO of CCHA. “We have found the best path to do so with less stress on the state’s budget for public health, public safety, public education and public infrastructure.”

This agreement is reflected in AB/SB 159. Once this legislation is passed by the Legislature, proponents of the “Affordable, Life-Saving Healthcare for Critically Ill Children” initiative eligible for the November 2024 ballot have agreed to withdraw their measure.