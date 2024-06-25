Unintentional falls among older adults are a leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injury in the U.S. and Kansas. Hospital costs associated with injuries sustained by falls account for a substantial share of healthcare dollars spent on injury-related care. For related data check out our dashboard.

Kansas Action to Prevent Older Adult Falls

Kansas conducts Stepping On Workshops. Stepping On is a high-level, evidence-based program proven to reduce falls and build confidence in older people. A community-based, small-group workshop, Stepping On was developed in Australia and tested in a randomized trial where it demonstrated a 31% reduction in falls. Wisconsin developed an American version of Stepping On with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that has been tested in the United States and shown to achieve a 50% reduction in falls. For more information, visit our Stepping On page.

For more information visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Older Adult Fall Prevention page.

