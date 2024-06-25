Breast & Cervical Cancer Screening - Early Detection Works

Do you Qualify for Free Cancer Screening?

Call 877-277-1368 to see if you qualify for free breast and/or cervical cancer screening through the Early Detection Works (EDW) Program.

Early Detection Works

A woman's risk of cancer increases as she ages. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer among Kansas women. More than 75 percent of breast and cervical cancers occur in women over age 50. Regular screening and prompt diagnosis can reduce illness and death from breast or cervical cancer.

The Early Detection Works Program offers: