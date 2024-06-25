Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,041 in the last 365 days.

Breast & Cervical Cancer Screening - Early Detection Works

Do you Qualify for Free Cancer Screening?

Call 877-277-1368 to see if you qualify for free breast and/or cervical cancer screening through the Early Detection Works (EDW) Program.

Early Detection Works

A woman's risk of cancer increases as she ages. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer among Kansas women. More than 75 percent of breast and cervical cancers occur in women over age 50. Regular screening and prompt diagnosis can reduce illness and death from breast or cervical cancer.

The Early Detection Works Program offers:

  • Diagnosis
  • Health Education
  • Referral
  • Screening

You just read:

Breast & Cervical Cancer Screening - Early Detection Works

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more