Mental Health Medication Advisory Committee

DeAnn Jenkins, MD (Chair) Wichita, KS The chairperson is the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment or the Secretary's designee.

Dr. Rachna Kalia, MD Wichita, KS Physician licensed to practice medicine and surgery with board certification in psychiatry, nominated by the Kansas Psychiatric Society.

Elizabeth Gant, APRN, PMHNP- BC Liberal, KS Advanced Practice Registered Nurse engaged in a role of mental health and nominated by the Kansas State Nurses Association.

Cord Huston, MD FAPA Lenexa, KS Physician who is licensed to practice medicine and surgery with board certification in psychiatry, specializes in geriatric mental health and is nominated by the Kansas Psychiatric Society.

Rebecca Klingler, MD Manhattan, KS One person licensed to practice medicine

and surgery nominated by the Kansas Medical Society.

Charles Millhuff, DO Topeka, KS Physician who is licensed to practice medicine and surgery with board certification in psychiatry, specializes in pediatric mental health and is nominated by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas.

Karen Moeller, PharmD, BCPP Kansas City, KS Pharmacist nominated by the Kansas Pharmacists

Association.

William Warnes, MD Shawnee, KS Physician licensed to practice medicine and surgery with board certification in psychiatry and nominated by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas.