Modifications to Kahaluʻu Roundabout Project

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be making the following adjustments to the work site for the Kahaluʻu Roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili Highway/Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) and the city-owned portion of Kamehameha Highway (Route 830):

Installation of a temporary left-turn lane from Kāneʻohe-bound Route 83 onto Route 830.

Removal of a streetlight pole on the Hygienic Store side of the intersection, to make enough room for the temporary lane.

Shoulder sweeping and surface paving of the Hygienic Store side of the intersection.

Temporary striping to mark the left-turn lane and the through lane.

This work began with the removal of the streetlight pole on Tuesday, June 25. Temporary lighting is in currently in place to light the crosswalk.

The temporary left-turn lane will open for the evening commute Tuesday, June 25, and will remain in place for the next four to five weeks as work continues to build out the northeast section of the roundabout. After that work is completed, the contractor will move to the Hygienic Store side to build out the west and south sections of the roundabout. Project work hours are currently Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kahaluʻu Roundabout project is estimated to be completed by March 2025, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians to allow for extra travel time and to drive with caution through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. For more information on the Kahaluʻu Roundabout project, please visit https://kahekiliroundabout.com/. To view a list of weekly lane closures, please view our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

###